"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Nicholas Payton Quartet, Bill Charlap and Catherine Russell to Headline SMOKE Jazz Club New Year's Eve Celebration
The event will take place at the club's Upper West Side location on Broadway.
SMOKE Jazz Club will present GRAMMY-winning trumpeter Nicholas Payton leading a Quartet featuring GRAMMY-winning pianist Bill Charlap, bassist Vicente Archer, and drummer Mark Whitfield Jr., with very special guest vocalist Catherine Russell for its annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Thursday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
This perennial highlight includes an all-star line-up performing unforgettable, swinging music alongside a special four-course holiday dinner menu and midnight toast and festivities.
Leading the band is New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton, whose solos The Chicago Tribune called “as brashly original as they were technically imposing.” He's joined by pianist Bill Charlap, one of the foremost interpreters of the American Songbook, known for his lyrical touch and deep feeling for a melody. TIME Magazine says Charlap “approaches a song the way a lover approaches his beloved.”
Rounding out the night is GRAMMY-winning vocalist Catherine Russell, daughter of Louis Armstrong's longtime bandleader Luis Russell, and one of the most joyous interpreters of vintage jazz and blues today.
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