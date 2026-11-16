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SMOKE Jazz Club will present GRAMMY-winning trumpeter Nicholas Payton leading a Quartet featuring GRAMMY-winning pianist Bill Charlap, bassist Vicente Archer, and drummer Mark Whitfield Jr., with very special guest vocalist Catherine Russell for its annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Thursday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

This perennial highlight includes an all-star line-up performing unforgettable, swinging music alongside a special four-course holiday dinner menu and midnight toast and festivities.

Leading the band is New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton, whose solos The Chicago Tribune called “as brashly original as they were technically imposing.” He's joined by pianist Bill Charlap, one of the foremost interpreters of the American Songbook, known for his lyrical touch and deep feeling for a melody. TIME Magazine says Charlap “approaches a song the way a lover approaches his beloved.”

Rounding out the night is GRAMMY-winning vocalist Catherine Russell, daughter of Louis Armstrong's longtime bandleader Luis Russell, and one of the most joyous interpreters of vintage jazz and blues today.

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More on SMOKE Jazz Club Recent Articles Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Aldana, Nicholas Payton and More Set for SMOKE Jazz Club's December Lineup

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