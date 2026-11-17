The New York Philharmonic has announced details of its 2026 holiday concerts, featuring three programs at the Wu Tsai Theater in David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center throughout December.

The lineup includes the return of two Philharmonic holiday traditions, Handel's Messiah and Sounds of the Season, alongside a presentation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert, featuring John Williams's score performed live by the Orchestra as the film is screened.

Learn more about each performance below.

Handel's MESSIAH — December 9, 10, 12 & 13

Conductor Jeannette Sorrell will lead the New York Philharmonic in Handel's Messiah, presented by Gary W. Parr, with four performances December 9–13.

The concerts will feature soprano Jeanine De Bique, mezzo-soprano Rachael Wilson, tenor Ed Lyon and bass Paweł Horodyski, alongside Apollo's Singers, the chorus of Apollo's Fire, where Sorrell serves as artistic director. Wilson, Lyon and Horodyski will make their New York Philharmonic debuts.

Performances are scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, Thursday, December 10, and Saturday, December 12, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 13, at 2 p.m.

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON — December 11 & 12

The Philharmonic's annual Sounds of the Season concerts will return with a program spanning classical holiday favorites, traditional carols, Broadway selections and contemporary pop music.

Conducted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, the concerts will feature vocalist Alita Moses and Irish dancers the Gardiner Brothers, all making their Philharmonic debuts.

The program includes Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, Prokofiev's Troïka from Lieutenant Kijé Suite, Tchaikovsky's Trepak (Russian Dance) from The Nutcracker, and Mozart's Sleigh Ride from Three German Dances.

Additional selections include This Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, The Christmas Song, I Saw Three Ships, O Holy Night, and a medley of traditional carols including Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Angels We Have Heard on High, Silent Night and Joy to the World.

The program will also feature Rodgers and Hammerstein's My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music, Fairytale of New York, and Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff's All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Performances will take place Friday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 12, at 2 p.m.

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE IN CONCERT — December 17–20

The New York Philharmonic will present Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert as part of its The Art of the Score series, with four performances December 17–20.

Justin Freer will conduct the Orchestra in a live performance of John Williams's score for the first film in the Harry Potter series, accompanying a screening of the complete movie.

The concerts will take place Thursday, December 17, Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 20, at 2 p.m.

Tickets and Information

All three programs will be presented at the Wu Tsai Theater in David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

Tickets are available at nyphil.org, by calling (212) 875-5656, or in person at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall.

All programs are subject to change.

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