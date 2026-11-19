Tony Award-winning, MacArthur Genius Fellow and National Medal of Arts recipient Bill T. Jones has announces New York Live Arts (Live Arts) programming for January through April 2027. Live Arts' 15th season emphasizes the organization's value in rigor, championing performance built from thoughtful, comprehensive, embodied practice.

Earlier this month, New York Live Arts announced that following 45 years at the forefront of modern dance, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will kick off its final year of operations and touring in the Live Arts theater with the world premiere of Memory Palace: 45 Years of Thinking & Moving, March 3-13. The two-week retrospective of its work will bring the Company's achievements into focus through performance, film, conversation and more, and be followed by a final tour through December 2027. The engagement will feature multiple programs to be announced soon.

Opening 2027 programming is Live Arts' cherished Live Artery Festival, a dynamic hub where new work, bold ideas, and the people shaping the field converge. Through performances, showings, artist-led conversations, and more, Live Artery creates pathways for connection, discovery, and the relationships that sustain artists and move performance forward.

'In a precarious era, we are thinking carefully about what is viable, how we use our resources, and how a festival can offer meaningful support for artists and greater access for audiences. Our commitment is to depth, exchange, and discovery. And our promise is that it is going to be exciting!'

– Bill T. Jones, Artistic Director & Raja Feather Kelly, Live Artery Guest Curator (Please read full curatorial statement here.)

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will kick off studio and presenter-only festival events on January 13. Work Over Time* will feature an open rehearsal and panel discussion, by invitation only. Moderated by Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, the panel discussion will include makers Bill T. Jones, Ogemdi Ude and Roderick George^. The conversation addresses how an artists' work, and their understanding of it and how it expands and contracts, changes over time.

January 16 & 17, performance showings in the studio will feature Garrett Allen, Thomas Hogan, Cristina Moya-Palacios^, Jen Rosenblit^, Duane Holland, Colleen Thomas^, Isa Spector, Ogemdi Ude^, and Kashia Kancey^.

Performances presented in the Live Arts theater and studio include:

Jan 12-14: Andrew Schneider: Inspired by concepts of simultaneity and quantum entanglement, HERE is a work about presence, past versions of ourselves, and all the future possibilities. Using wireless in-ear technology, a kinetic lighting design, and spatialized audio, Schneider and company explore the limits of connection and storytelling through hyper-precise attention to synchronicities of bodies in space over time—both cosmic and mundane. Presented in partnership Under the Radar.

Jan 15: Benjamin Akio Kimitch*^: Returning after a sold-out run earlier this year, Benjamin Akio Kimitch conjures a fantasy Japanese American court dance where history presses against memory, and memory against imagination. Ballet stages give way to temple grounds, barren foothills, army barracks, and the stench of empty horse stables. Allegra turns to Bugaku, an ancient dance form that became central to postwar U.S.-Japan relations and inspired George Balanchine's own 'Bugaku' ballet. These histories converge through a Japanese American lens and the aftermath of the camps in World War II. This intimate presentation features excerpts from Allegra, performed in full costume in a studio setting.

Jan 15 & 16: Raja Feather Kelly I the feath3r theory^ World Premiere: DOOMERS is a dance-theatre thrill ride that examines how media shapes our sympathies for violence and collapse. The performance examines danger as both threat and threshold: how it lives in the body and how the search for connection and intimacy can be perilous. Inspired by Claire Bishop's Disordered Attention and Daniel Sherrell's Warmth, this show performs what it means to live at the hinge between digital saturation and planetary crisis, between the infinite scroll and the finite planet.

Jan 16 & 17: Jodi Melnick & Maya Lee-Parritz: Melnick and Lee-Parritz remount Água Viva in homage to Ukrainian-born Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector's extraordinary feminist novel. This work insists on the mystical immediacy of life, and dances on its 'fragile conductive line.' Expanding upon Lispector's poetics, their bodies move in the frayed borders of beauty and decay, mundane and sublime. The work features an original sound score by Jon Kinzel, and a video installation by Carr Chadwick and Kate Hawkins of 'And Or Forever'.

Jan 17: Joanna Kotze^ - The 2025-2026 Randjelović/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist (RCA) remounts her New York Times Critic's Pick after a sold-out two-week run earlier this season. this is the beginning, this is the end interrogates the phenomenon of history repeating itself through an interdisciplinary work that scrutinizes leadership, agency, and the thresholds we encounter individually and collectively. Performed by an ensemble of six dancers and two musicians, the piece examines how individual bodies carry the residue of political and social systems, and how the act of tearing down and rebuilding becomes both an artistic and human imperative. Cascading waves of intricate, rigorous, layered movement and sound reflect on two divergent forces: the need for collectivism to accomplish change and, its most dangerous manifestation, unthinking conformity.

Jan 17: Aeon Andreas: FAGGOTICA is a dark, glittering, transgender romp through a dreamy goth nightclub at the edge of the world. Set to a drool-worthy soundtrack of nostalgic 80s goth and art club music, FAGGOTICA transforms the dancefloor into an altar as five dancers fling themselves head first into the night as if their very bodies and hearts are their offerings. FAGGOTICA is a manifesto for trans bliss and divinity.

Jan 21 & 23: Cassils: In INCONTROVERTIBLE BEING, Cassils transforms their body into a site of pressure, resistance, and confrontation. In near-total darkness, a slowly intensifying beam searches for the performer beneath a 100-pound sheet of glass. Trembling under its weight, Cassils bends and refracts the light back toward the audience, disrupting their visual and vestibular sense of balance. This physiological disorientation echoes a society struggling over who is visible, legible, and recognized. Grounded in hundreds of hours of silent meditation, the work also summons an internal light: a presence and life force that persists beyond visibility. Trans existence becomes not something to be seen, but something incontrovertibly present.

Jan 22 & 23: Ayano Elson^: Control is a deeply physical, formally minimal dance of longing, waiting, and devastation. With dancers as conduits for an internal psychic space, it invites the viewer in, asking audiences to sit with accumulated desire and eroticism. Drawing on American postmodern dance, durational cinema, and photographs from personal and historical archives of Okinawa, Control unfolds through imitation, rupture, and transformation, allowing past and present to collapse as time and memory curve and return.

New programming since the festival's inception fifteen years ago includes:

* = Closed to the general public/presenter tickets available

^ = past Live Arts resident artists.

Press tickets are available for all performances, and for research purposes only for showings. Live Artery is supported, in part, by Partners for New Performance member John C. Robinson.

Other spring season highlights include the 62nd year of community favorite Fresh Tracks, a historical performance and residency program for early career movement-based artists. This season's residents, Valentina Baché, Ime Soul, Kimiko Tanabe, and Shamar Watt, will present creations from their residency period in the New Works shared evening, April 2-3. The annual In/Between immigrant artist group exhibition returns to the Ford Foundation Live Gallery on April 6. Originally created by Yanira Castro, Martita Abril, and Poppy DeltaDawn, the exhibition has been curated by Castro, Abril, and Zahra Banyamerian since 2023. It is developed in partnership with NYFA's Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program, with a commitment to increasing the visibility of, and conversation around, the work of immigrant artists.

Live Artery and Fresh Tracks tickets on sale now at www.NewYorkLiveArts.org / 212-924-0077. Live Arts is proud to offer a flexible ticketing model designed to make performances accessible to a wide range of audiences. Onsite full evening tickets start at a standard price of $30. Limited Pay-What-You-Wish and new $20 Artist

Tickets are available for every performance. Live Core Artist Members, Students, and Seniors receive 20% off Standard tickets. Supporter Tickets starting at $50 help sustain artists and expand access to various programs. Standard prices may increase based on demand. $10 Student Rush tickets are available for any onsite show that is not sold-out.

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