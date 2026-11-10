My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
New York Composer Mikiko Miyakawa to Present MUTATED ROMANCE, a Minimal Chamber Musical
The one-act production is presented by Powdered Sugar, with Miyakawa on piano and a cast of four other performers.
Powdered Sugar announces 'Mutated Romance,' a new minimal chamber musical by New York-based Japanese composer and pianist Mikiko Miyakawa, whose recording career began in Japan with an album produced by Haruomi Hosono of Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). The performance will take place on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. EST at Tenri Gallery in Manhattan.
The one-act production combines live music, theater, comedy and scientific themes. The musicians themselves portray the characters, playing their instruments while acting onstage. At times, music takes the place of spoken dialogue.
ABOUT THE STORY
Shannon, a genetic researcher and composer, encounters Luca, a pharmaceutical salesman who seems to know secrets about her that he should have no way of knowing.
Meanwhile, Shannon's research rival makes a significant discovery involving mitochondrial mutation, setting off unexpected changes in relationships within the laboratory.
As lab coats and name tags change hands, the characters' roles, identities and even their destinies begin to shift. The boundary between the visible and invisible worlds becomes increasingly uncertain as Luca goes to extraordinary lengths to help Shannon.
Can music help save a fragile life that was never meant to be seen?
ADDITIONAL PROGRAM
During intermission, audience members may participate in an optional short meditation accompanied by live instrumental music, inspired by Japanese Zen traditions.
Following the performance, a complimentary wine tasting will feature wine labels displaying artwork by Japanese artist Keico Watanabe.
ABOUT MIKIKO MIYAKAWA
Miyakawa is a New York-based Japanese composer and pianist whose music draws on classical traditions and a variety of other genres. She has released two albums on the American classical music label Centaur Records. Official site: https://www.mikikopiano.com/.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Event: 'Mutated Romance'
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2026
Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Tenri Gallery, 43A West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
Concept, composition and script: Mikiko Miyakawa
Presented and performed by: Powdered Sugar
Performers: Mikiko Miyakawa (piano), Carol Ma (violin), Paul-Alexandre Meurens (saxophone), Brynna Gritter Kenneke (percussion), and Mylene Juan (vocals).
Tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2003442932743
Image caption (L-R): Promotional image for Mutated Romance (artwork by Japanese artist Keico Watanabe). Composer and pianist Mikiko Miyakawa.
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