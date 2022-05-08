New York City to Name BRYANT PARK DAY

A proclamation will be presented on Wednesday, May 11th, at 12pm to officially declare the date as "Bryant Park Day." The event is set to be followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting to officially open the lawn for the season. It will feature other special guest appearances and surprises. Bryant Park President Dan Biederman is set to declare the city's proclamation. The event will be held at the 41st Street and 6th Ave entrance.

This spring marks the 30th anniversary of Bryant Park's 1992 reopening after an extensive redesign and revitalization. Through Bryant Park Corporation's commitment to revitalizing Midtown Manhattan, the park has evolved into an urban oasis that is home to a lush lawn and extensive plantings and many free activities like games, fitness classes, and literary discussions.

Much of Bryant Park Corporation's success is a result of its vigilant care and robust year-round programming including iconic, world-class events and experiences such as Movie Nights, Picnic Performances, and Bank of America Winter Village. Celebrations for the park's 30-year milestone will continue throughout the spring and summer months for locals and tourists to enjoy.