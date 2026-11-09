New York City Children's Chorus to Release Lullaby Album Featuring Brahms and Spirituals

The award-winning New York City Children's Chorus (NYCCC) and ACIS have announced the release of Lullaby, the chorus's third album, on November 13, 2026. Led by founder and Artistic Director Mary Huff, the choristers of NYCCC sing lullabies from Brahms's 'Wiegenlied' and Max Reger's 'Mariä Wiegenlied' to newly arranged spirituals and traditional ballads. Lullaby will be available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

'Recording an album, an effort which requires intense and unrelenting precision, has taught these gifted children what it really means to be professional musicians,' says NYCCC Artistic Director Mary Huff. 'Singing intimate, ethereal lullabies will warm the hearts of our listeners, and remind us of the enduring power of love, connection, and the songs that raised us.'

The album begins with a city that is never quiet. In her program note for the album booklet, Huff, who has lived in New York most of her life, writes, 'every night, a million children in NYC are tucked in, hear lullabies, and read bedtime stories.' She describes a spectrum of lullabies to match the city's range of noises, from a gentle 'Wiegenlied' to a joyous 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hand,' and invites listeners to find a few sounds of the city left in the recording. The choristers are joined by an instrumental ensemble of strings, harp, guitar, bass guitar, and percussion.

Just prior to the album release, NYCCC will celebrate the start to its 15th anniversary season with a performance featuring many of the album's songs on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm at Merkin Hall (129 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023.) Tickets for this concert are available at www.nycchildrenschorus.org.

ABOUT NEW YORK CITY CHILDREN'S CHORUS

The New York City Children's Chorus is a graded choral program for over 200 children in the metropolitan NYC area who receive training in the art of singing in a rigorous and rewarding choral environment. Founded in 2012 by Mary Huff, the New York City Children's Chorus (NYCCC) enables choristers, through hard work and dedication, to develop a passionate commitment to excellence through the choral art, to learn discipline and self-confidence, and to give back to their community through the gift of music.

The 2026-27 season includes a concert celebrating their new album release at Merkin Hall, Holiday programs at Radio City Music Hall with the Rockettes, performances of Handel's Zadok the Priest, and more. In 2021, the NYCCC won The American Prize's Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music for their recording of Randall Thompson's 'The Place of the Blest,' the first recording of the chamber orchestra version of this masterwork for treble voices. In addition to winning this top award, their album, Christmas in New York, won 3rd place for the American Prize in Choral Performance. In 2015, NYCCC choristers made their European concert debut while on tour to Austria and Germany at the Votivkirke in Vienna, Melk Abbey, and Salzburg Cathedral. The NYCCC made its Broadway debut in The Man Who Came to Dinner with Nathan Lane at Roundabout Theatre. The advanced performing ensembles have graced the stages of New York's most prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and Town Hall.

In previous seasons, the NYCCC has performed Bach's St. Matthew Passion, Duruflé's Requiem, Benjamin Britten's Saint Nicolas, Fauré's Requiem, Vaughan Williams' Sancta Civitas, and they have shared the stage with the American Classical Orchestra, the Monica Barnes Dance Company, Westminster Choir College, and toured France, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Czech Republic, Uruguay, Austria, Boston, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia and Nashville. Television appearances include Saturday Night Live, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, Apple TV's City on Fire, NBC's Today Show, ABC's Good Morning America, NBC Sports, and FOX. The Choir's first album, Simple Gifts, a collection of American and British Art songs from the 20th Century, was released by MSR Classics in the fall of 2015. Please visit www.nycchildrenschorus.org for more information.

ABOUT MARY HUFF

Mary Wannamaker Huff is Artistic Director of the New York City Children's Chorus where she leads a program of over 200 children across eight choirs. Her choirs have appeared on the stages of Carnegie Hall, Broadway, Lincoln Center, and Radio City Music Hall, as well as Saturday Night Live, TODAY, Good Morning America, Marvel's Daredevil, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Apple TV+, NBC Sports, CBS Sunday Morning, FOX, and MSG Media, in addition to touring internationally to France, Canada, Germany, Austria, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay and the Czech Republic. Fanfare Magazine reviewed, 'the musicianship and technical ability of these young singers is impressive . . .' One of her chorister's solo performances of Bernstein's Chichester Psalms was hailed as one of New York Magazine's 'Top Ten Classical Events in NYC.'

Ms. Huff has recorded three albums on MSR Classics: Christmas in New York, Simple Gifts: American and British Arts Songs of the 20th Century (both on the Grammy ballot for Best Choral Performance) and Angel: Sacred Anthems for Treble Voices. NYCCC's newest album, Lullaby, will be released in the fall of 2026 on the ACIS label. Ms. Huff holds degrees from Furman and Yale Universities.

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