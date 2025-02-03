New Web Series I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!!! to Premiere in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"i'm so happy for you!!!!!!" a comedy web series about friendship, jealousy, and (not) making it big in the big city, will be released weekly on YouTube beginning February 7th.

Alex, Chima, Cam, and Hannah share the eternal bonds of college improv, but when Alex books the leading role in The Bachelorette in The Bachelorette: The Musical (The Bachelorette Musical) on Broadway, the news sends the other three into a tailspin. As they grind it out at open mics, comedy classes, and rehearsals for a one-woman show about Phyllis Schlafly, the trio has to reconcile being excited for their friend with sort of wishing she would get hit by a bus.

Created by Stress Dream (Charlotte Polk, Ihea Inyama, and Rebecca Salzhauer), "i'm so happy for you!!!!!!" is a debut project from three real-life friends who met doing comedy at Yale University. The series is shot by Annelise Ratner and stars Polk, Inyama and Salzhauer, as well as Alaina Anderson (Dear Evan Hansen, Mystic Pizza) as Alex. The cast also includes Lucille Lortel Award Winner Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Stuart Zagnit (Harmony), and Joy Hermalyn (Caroline, or Change).

"Navigating jealousy in friendship is an unavoidable part of being young and in the arts," co-creator Rebecca Salzhauer said. "Coming from Yale, we're used to being told that the people around us will be wildly successful and change the world. But when those people have their crazy breakout success while you're still 'emerging,' it can make you feel insane. "i'm so happy for you!!!!!!" is our way of examining what happens when a group of friends coming up together start making it at vastly different speeds - and how their love has to evolve around that tension."

To see episodes as soon as they're released, subscribe to Stress Dream's YouTube channel or follow along on Instagram @imsohappyforyoushow