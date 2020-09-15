---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Caitlin Irving <caitlin@peachandpineapple.com>

Date: Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 8:11 PM

Subject: New ticket release for Disney's Frozen

To: BroadwayWorld Newsdesk <newsdesk@broadwayworld.com>



Good morning,

Touching base with a new ticket release for Disney's Frozen.



The countdown is on to experience the magic of Disney's Frozen, with new tickets for the much-anticipated Australian premiere season of the hit Broadway musical being released from 9am Friday 18 September 2020. Tickets to new performances from February 24, 2021 to March 7, 2021 will be made available.

Press release attached now - would love to start chatting about media opps in the lead up to opening also.

Thanks

Caitlin



CAITLIN IRVING

Director - aka The Pineapple

+61 412 270 124

caitlin@peachandpineapple.com

--

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE a?" Wednesday 16th September 2020

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON - NEW TICKETS

RELEASED ON 18 SEPTEMBER

Accessible pricing and relaxed exchange/refund policies

PLUS exclusive limited edition Collector Tickets!

The countdown is on to experience the magic of Disney's Frozen, with new tickets for the much-anticipated Australian premiere season of the hit Broadway musical being released from 9am Friday 18 September 2020.

Tickets to new performances from February 24, 2021 to March 7, 2021 will be made available.

The incredible new production from the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins begins performances at Sydney's Capitol Theatre from 1 December 2020.

Along with the release of brand-new seats is the option to purchase beautiful new Collector Tickets that will be magical gifts for everyone. Priced at just $10.00, a Collector Ticket is a souvenir, 3D-style ticket that is used for entry into the performance but also serves as a treasured keepsake to be kept well after the show is over. The Collector Tickets will only be available until 16 October with new online ticket purchases.

Ticketing Information

Disney Theatrical Productions are pleased to offer accessible pricing options, including some tickets in each performance available for as low as $49.50 (plus Ticketmaster handling fee). Prices for the newly released weeks are as follows:

FEBRUARY 24, 2021 a?" MARCH 7, 2021

Wednesday Matinees and Sunday Evenings

$49.50 - $159.00

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Evenings

$49.50 - $149.00

Saturday & Sunday Matinees and Saturday Evenings

$49.50 - $195.00

Prices apply for performance dates listed at the time of release but may change without notice. As prices and schedule are subject to change, please visit Ticketmaster for the most up-to-date information. A Ticketmaster transaction fee of $8.95 will apply to online transactions.

Customers who wish to buy 4 tickets at once can save up to $77* with a Frozen Me+3 pack. To purchase, customers simply find their preferred performance and select four seats with Me+3 prices. The Me+3 ticket option is subject to availability and valid for select performances each week outside school holidays. Applicable performances are found by visiting ticketmaster.com.au/frozen and selecting the a?oeME+3 TICKET OPTIONa?? drop down.

New tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday 18 September 2020 and are available from www.frozenthemusical.com.au

COVID-19 Ticketing Information

Guest safety is Disney Theatrical Productions' top priority and a COVID exchange policy is in place for peace of mind.

If a ticker-holder tests positive or is awaiting test results they are asked to not come to the theatre. Ticketmaster will exchange tickets free of charge for a later performance, outside of the isolation period, that suits or offer a refund if a suitable alternative date cannot be found. Ticket holders just need email customer.service@ticketmaster.com.au.

If a ticket holder wakes up feeling unwell on the day of the performance they need not worry. They can call the Capitol Theatre Box Office on (02) 9320 5000 and staff will happily exchange their tickets free of charge to a new performance or offer a refund if a suitable alternative date cannot be found.

Disney Theatrical Productions will continue to follow all state and federal government advice and should advice or circumstances change, patrons will be contacted as soon as possible. No patron is allowed to attend the theatre if they are symptomatic, have tested positive to COVID-19 or are awaiting test results.

The Australian premiere of Disney's Frozen is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its

tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

General Information

Performances from 1 December 2020

Capitol Theatre, Sydney

Book at www.frozenthemusical.com.au

Groups 12+ email groups@ticketmaster.com.au

Tickets from $49.50 - $199.50*

*Handling fee of $8.95 applies

For high res production images please click here.

For B Roll please click here.

For media enquiries please contact The Peach & Pineapple Co.

caitlin@peachandpineapple.com | 0412 270 124

