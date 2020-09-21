New Streaming Platform STELLAR to Present Jennifer Holiday's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert, THE PRESENT and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

From the minds that developed Goldstar into one of the largest live event discovery services of its time comes Stellar, a new premium streaming platform for fans of live performances and the first-ever Total Show Management System for producers of online live events.

Stellar connects fans to the best online live events around the world, streamed to any device with best-in-class video & audio quality. As a Total Show Management System, Stellar allows producers and artists to sell real tickets to online events, stream to a global audience, manage customer data and payments on one platform and promote to more than 10 million event enthusiasts via Goldstar.

Stellar was created by the Goldstar leadership team in response to the global pandemic specifically to enable the live entertainment industry to successfully make the leap to online events while physical venues remain closed. As online events have proven to be profitable ventures during this time, Stellar's creators envision a post-pandemic world where online access to live, in-person events will enrich the live entertainment industry for many years to come.

"Online events aren't just a way to survive the COVID crisis - they're the biggest opportunity for the live entertainment business in decades," said Jim McCarthy, co-founder of Stellar, CEO of Goldstar, and founding organizer of TEDxBroadway. "The creative and business possibilities for online live events done right are infinite, starting now and well into the future - income for artists and producers, expanded audiences, and more people in your venue and around the world enjoying the irreplaceable communal experiences of live theater, music, comedy, magic, and more that we love so much."

Stellar's Total Show Management System offers industry-leading support, tools and guidance at all steps of the process. Professional Stream Coaches are available to guide partners through the process of streaming an event -- before, during, and after the show.

Before The Show:

A price-flexible ticketing system where showgoers receive actual tickets - not just a shared meeting ID link or password

No-added-cost promotion to more than 10 million event enthusiasts through Stellar's sister company, Goldstar

Same-Day Pay via Stellar's partnership with Stripe, utilizing payment processing software that puts money in the pockets of producers, creators, and artists as tickets are sold

Marketing Pixels, Tracking Links and an affiliate dashboard to easily leverage existing and new marketing partners

During The Show:

Stellar is built on the most advanced cloud infrastructure to deliver world class broadcast quality HD video and audio that can easily scale and deliver to a global audience

An excellent show viewing experience on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via Stellar's OTT apps: Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

An interactive audience experience with built-in chat and emoji reactions to fit the Organizer's brand

After The Show:

Reporting tools that make it easy to collect and filter customer data for remarketing

New features introduced as streaming technology continues to evolve

UPCOMING EVENTS ON STELLAR:

Stellar's upcoming slate of live events includes the global finale performance of The Geffen Playhouse's The Present, starring Helder Guimarães, on October 17; Jennifer Holiday's 60th Birthday Celebration concert on October 19; the Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival Live from October 23-25; weekly comedy hours streamed from DC Comedy Loft; upcoming Jazz at Lincoln Center presentations; and a special holiday broadcast of the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker.

Visit www.StellarTickets.com for the most current calendar events - producers are adding new performances daily.

