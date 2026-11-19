The world premiere of the new musical Havana will round out the 2027 season lineup at San Diego's The Old Globe.

The production features a sizzling, mambo-infused score by multiple Grammy Award nominee and Latin Grammy Award-winning Desmond Child (Global hit songs: “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” Broadway’s The Cher Show) and Emmy Award nominee Davitt Sigerson (Co-wrote with Child, “Everyone Matters” for NBC’s It’s a Very Muppet Merry Christmas Movie, “A Heart Is a Home for Love” for 20th Century Fox’s The Five Heartbeats).

The book is by Barrymore Award and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award winner Jeffrey Hatcher (The Old Globe’s Dial M for Murder, Off Broadway’s A Picasso, Tuesdays with Morrie) and GLAAD Media Awards nominee and National Latino Playwriting Award Runner-Up Mario Correa (Off Broadway’s Tail! Spin!, Focus Features’ Dark Waters).

The heat, rhythm, and music of 1950s Cuba ignite the stage in Havana, an electrifying production directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud, upcoming Broadway revival of Damn Yankees). Havana is produced by special arrangement with Robert Ahrens. Performances run September 5 to October 10, 2027, with the opening on Thursday, September 16 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets to Havana are currently available by subscription only at TheOldGlobe.org. Single tickets will go on sale at the website beginning July 23, 2027.

As revolution closes in, two sisters find themselves on opposite sides of a changing nation—one fighting to keep her family together, the other ready to risk everything for the promise of a different future. Havana plunges audiences into a world of desire, danger, and dance where the fate of a family and the future of a country hang in the balance.

"I am thrilled to announce the addition of Havana to our spectacular 2027 season,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “This world-premiere is a musical of immense scale and vision, and its powerhouse creative team brings The Old Globe a theatrical dynamo. Havana is one part historical epic, one part family drama, and about fifty parts mind-blowing dance and music. Sergio Trujillo is one of the greats: an artist at the height of his powers, and from the music of Desmond Child and Davitt Sigerson, and the words of Jeffrey Hatcher and Mario Correa he conjures stage magic. The Cuban revolution was one of the pivotal moments of the past century, and Havana captures the emotion, energy, heartbreak, heat, and soul of a country’s dramatic transformation. This is a truly wonderful piece of theatre that will be the highlight of 2027 at the Globe and I’m grateful to have it grace our stage.”

Full casting and additional members of the creative team for Havana will be announced at a later date.

Havana will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the world premiere musical run September 5 – October 10, 2027, with the official press opening Thursday, September 16. Tickets are available by subscription only at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park. Single tickets will go on sale at later date to be announced. For additional information about Havana, visit TheOldGlobe.org.

The Old Globe 2027 Season

As previously announced, The Old Globe 2027 Season also includes the following productions on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center: the regional theatre premiere of The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (January 30 – February 28, 2027); August Rush: A New Musical, pre-Broadway world premiere engagement, produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros.

Theatre Ventures, book by Nick Blaemire, inspired by the Grammy and Oscar nominated music of the motion picture with additional new music (by Nick Blaemire, Van Hughes, Tom Kitt and many others), music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, directed by Kathleen Marshall (March 27 – May 2, 2027); the world premiere of Holy Moses, A Comedy of Biblical Proportions by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, directed by Greenberg (May 22 – June 20, 2027); and the San Diego premiere of Mexodus, with book, music, and lyrics by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal (July 2 – August 1, 2027).

Productions in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, are the world premiere of Jake by Susan Yassky and directed by Gaye Upchurch (February 20 – March 14, 2027); Mother Russia by Lauren Yee (April 17 – May 9, 2027); the world premiere of The Three-headed Monster by JuCoby Johnson and directed by H. Adam Harris (June 5 – June 27, 2027); Rope, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the play Rope’s End by Patrick Hamilton, and directed by May Adrales (July 17 – August 8, 2027); and Fancy Dancer, written and performed by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Chay Yew (September 24 – October 17, 2027).

Additionally, the 2027 Summer Shakespeare Festival, in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, features two beloved plays by the Bard, As You Like It directed by Awoye Timpo (June 15 – July 11, 2027) and King Lear directed by Barry Edelstein and starring Jay O. Sanders (August 10 – September 5, 2027).

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