New Georges to Present THE MUSHROOM at Governors Island as Part of Under the Radar Festival

New Georges (Susan Bernfield, Artistic Director/Producer; Jaynie Saunders Tiller, Executive Director/Producer) and LMCC (Lower Manhattan Cultural Council; CEO & Artistic Director Moe Yousuf) in partnership with Governors Island Arts and Under the Radar will present THE MUSHROOM, created by Normandy Sherwood (Obie Award-winner for Psychic Self Defense at HERE Arts Center) and Nikki Calonge (Life of Pi on Broadway; Lincoln in the Bardo at Metropolitan Opera), at LMCC's Arts Center at Governors Island (110 Andes Road, NY, NY 10004) as part of Under the Radar, January 14-31.

THE MUSHROOM is an immersive radial play with spokes pointing outward that transforms the Arts Center at Governors Island into a world of growth, decay, wonder and transformation. Blending pageantry, dance, incantation and surreal theatrical spectacle, this immersive work explores fungal movement and the porous boundaries between bodies, landscapes and forms of life. The Mushroom is an enchanted and enveloping experience made by hand to evoke a tender awe. Featuring costumes that become scenery with successions of lacy meshes, The Mushroom invites audiences into a theatrical experience that unfolds in one of New York City's most distinctive cultural settings while asking provocative questions: How do we reenchant the world? What knows it's alive?

The Mushroom originally premiered at the 2026 Exponential Festival where it was dubbed a 'gorgeously textured, totally trippy blend of monologue and bizarro dance theater' by Sara Holdren at Vulture.

'THE MUSHROOM is a theatrical experience like no other. We're proud to have supported its development in a New Georges Audrey Residency and ecstatic to be part of this expansive collaborative partnership presenting its return following a hit Exponential Festival run,' says New Georges Artistic Director/Producer Susan Bernfield. 'Working with Normandy and Nikki and LMCC and Under the Radar on Governors Island? A dream project.'

The Mushroom features performances by Laurel Atwell (Bessie Award-nominee for Outstanding Performer in Milka Djordjevich's Anthem), Stephanie Jean Lane (Sleep No More with Punchdrunk), Susannah Millonzi (Coach Coach with Clubbed Thumb), Nicolas Noreña (The Kick Inside at HERE Arts Center), Alei Russo and Emma Wiseman (Becoming Eve at NYTW) with Production Design by Normandy Sherwood, Lighting Design by Christina Tang (Sour Milk) & Jacqueline Scaletta (Lobster at The Tank), and Sound Design by Johnny Gasper (The Executrix at Target Margin).

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place on:

Thursday, January 14 at 4pm

Thursday, January 14 at 7pm

Friday, January 15 at 4pm

Friday, January 15 at 7pm

Saturday, January 16 at 2pm

Saturday, January 16 at 5pm

Sunday, January 17 at 2pm

Sunday, January 17 at 5pm

Friday, January 22 at 4pm

Friday, January 22 at 7pm

Saturday, January 23 at 2pm

Saturday, January 23 at 5pm

Sunday, January 24 at 2pm

Sunday, January 24 at 5pm

Friday, January 29 at 4pm

Friday, January 29 at 7pm

Saturday, January 30 at 2pm

Saturday, January 30 at 5pm

Sunday, January 31 at 2pm

Sunday, January 31 at 5pm

Ticket Information

Tickets ($40) are available for advance purchase at https://lmcc.net/events/the-mushroom-under-the-radar/. Admission includes round-trip transportation via the Governors Island Ferry from the Battery Maritime Building (10 South Street in Lower Manhattan). The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

About the Creators

Normandy Sherwood is a writer, a director, and designer for theater. Recent work includes her curtain spectacular Psychic Self Defense (2024 OBIE Award, HERE Arts Center's HARP resident); Scenography and Co-creation of Theater in Quarantine's Phantom of the Opera (2025) and Nosferatu (2023), presented by NYU Skirball; scenic and/or costume design for projects at NYLA, HERE, Target Margin and more. She was a co-artistic director of The N.T.U.S.A. (2001-2017, R.I.P.) and more recently of The Drunkard's Wife. She has been an artist in residence at HERE, MacDowell, Yaddo. Normandy is a Clinical Professor in Expository Writing at NYU with an MFA in playwriting from Brooklyn College.

Nikki Calonge is an educator and artist whose past credits include performing in the Tony Award-winning Life of Pi on Broadway, the Obie-award winning Psychic Self Defense at HERE Arts Center, Lincoln in the Bardo at the Metropolitan Opera and Clown Show by Geoff Sobelle. Her work has been developed by Object Movement Puppetry Festival and in a New Georges Audrey Residency. Nikki teaches movement at Playwrights Horizons Theater School at NYU Tisch. She has a B.F.A. from NYU Tisch and an M.S. from Pratt Institute in Dance and Movement Therapy.

About the Presenters

New Georges advocates for an intergenerational ecosystem of exuberant theatrical minds, furthering fierce new works along with long-term wellbeing, expanding aesthetic boundaries and gender equity in tandem. Projects in the company's influential 'weird or weird-ish' aesthetic have wit (in the classical sense), are funny (in any sense), idiosyncratic, often impossible, maybe messy. Grounded in collaboration and community, artist resources and development pathways include its permanent work/experiment space, The Room. A pivotal home and launchpad since 1992, serving three generations of ingenious women+ artists, its impact reaches every corner of the culture. www.newgeorges.org

Since 1973, LMCC (Lower Manhattan Cultural Council) has supported artists across New York City. As an arts council, it funds, develops, and presents work from neighborhood-based projects to major public programs that help define the city's cultural and civic life. LMCC makes the arts accessible to all New Yorkers. Visit LMCC.net to learn more.

Governors Island Arts, the public arts and cultural program presented by the Trust for Governors Island, creates transformative encounters with art for all New Yorkers, inviting artists and researchers to engage with the issues of our time in the context of the Island's layered histories, environments, and architecture. Governors Island Arts achieves this mission through temporary and long-term public art installations and exhibitions, an annual Organizations in Residence program in the Island's historic houses, and the curated multidisciplinary INTERVENTIONS performance series. Governors Island Arts presents its program with support from Charina Endowment Fund, Anonymous, Donald A. Pels Charitable Trust, Surgo Foundation US, the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, Ripple Foundation, Great Hill, and the Howard Gilman Foundation.

The Mushroom would like to thank Foundation for Contemporary Arts Creative Research Fund, A.R.T./ New York Fund for Small Theaters, Creative Opportunity Fund and Design Enhancement Fund, New York State Council on the Arts, New Georges Audrey Residency, The Mercury Store, IndieSpace, fortheARTIST, and Materials for the Arts for their support of this project.

The Mushroom is presented In Collaboration with New Georges, supported by Venturous Theater Fund.

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