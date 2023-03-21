New Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

A new limited block of tickets is now available for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The evening will feature performances and appearances from Michael Arden, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, Deborah Cox, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Elease Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Howard McGillin, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Michael Urie and Jessica Vosk, as well as others who have streamed across the website during its 20 years of unparalleled growth.

As previously announced, BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert will be hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. The festivities will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the iconic Sony Hall (235 W 46th St., NY, NY), in the heart of Broadway's theatre district. Tickets for the event are now on sale at bww20.broadwayworld.com.

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert creative team includes direction by Broadway veteran, longtime friend and occasional BroadwayWorld contributor Richard Jay-Alexander, choreographers Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin, and Richard's frequent collaborator, musical director Kevin Stites, with Nellie Beavers serving as Executive Producer.

