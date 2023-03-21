Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

New Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Tickets are now on sale for the May 21st concert at New York City’s Sony Hall.

Mar. 21, 2023  

A new limited block of tickets is now available for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The evening will feature performances and appearances from Michael Arden, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, Deborah Cox, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Elease Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Howard McGillin, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Michael Urie and Jessica Vosk, as well as others who have streamed across the website during its 20 years of unparalleled growth.

Get Tickets

As previously announced, BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert will be hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. The festivities will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the iconic Sony Hall (235 W 46th St., NY, NY), in the heart of Broadway's theatre district. Tickets for the event are now on sale at bww20.broadwayworld.com.

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert creative team includes direction by Broadway veteran, longtime friend and occasional BroadwayWorld contributor Richard Jay-Alexander, choreographers Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin, and Richard's frequent collaborator, musical director Kevin Stites, with Nellie Beavers serving as Executive Producer.

New Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.




Related Stories
The Duffer Brothers: Bringing STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to the Stage was Never Exp Photo
The Duffer Brothers: Bringing STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to the Stage was 'Never Expected'
Matt and Ross Duffer said the concept had not been 'not part of the original plans' when they first wrote the script for television eight years ago.
Review Roundup: Eric Bogosians DRINKING IN AMERICA Photo
Review Roundup: Eric Bogosian's DRINKING IN AMERICA
Audible Theater is presenting Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, starring Andre Royo ('The Wire'), and directed by Mark Armstrong.
City Center to Launch Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship Photo
City Center to Launch Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship
New York City Center has announced the Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship, launching as part of the upcoming 2023 – 2024 season.
Zegler, Cooper, Mulvaney & More Join MISCAST23 Photo
Zegler, Cooper, Mulvaney & More Join MISCAST23
MCC Theater has announced additional performers for Miscast23, which will take place on Monday April 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. See who is starring!

From This Author - Team BWW


Shop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
March 20, 2023

Swing into spring with official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more!
Review: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different TuneReview: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different Tune
March 20, 2023

It took eight years for three-time Tony awardee Jack O’Brien-directed 'The Sound of Music,' a warhorse title from the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s catalog, to reach the Philippines’ capital—a rare feat because most of the international productions visiting town are either from South Africa or the United Kingdom.
Broadway Buying Guide: March 20, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: March 20, 2023
March 20, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, March 20, 2023.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/20/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/20/2023
March 20, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: 35 Showtunes for Spring!Broadway Jukebox: 35 Showtunes for Spring!
March 19, 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Spring Awakening, The Secret Garden, South Pacific, Funny Girl, The Producers, Once on This Island, Parade, Pippin, Hair, Carousel, Groundhog Day, Big River, A New Brain, and more!
share