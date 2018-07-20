New Amsterdam Theatre Marquee Will Dim Tonight to Honor Gary Beach

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony winning actor Gary Beach passed away on at the age of 70. Disney Theatrical Productions will celebrate the life of Beach on the New Amsterdam Theatre marquee this evening.

Beach received a Tony nomination for his work as Lumière in Disney Theatrical Productions' inaugural production Beauty and the Beast. Beach went on to win the 2001 Tony Award as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in The Producers and received another nomination for La Cage aux Folles in 2005.

Disney will present the marquee tribute to Beach on the New Amsterdam Theatre marquee on Friday, July 20 at 6:45PM.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus







