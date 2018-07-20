New Amsterdam Theatre Marquee Will Dim Tonight to Honor Gary Beach

Jul. 20, 2018  

New Amsterdam Theatre Marquee Will Dim Tonight to Honor Gary Beach

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony winning actor Gary Beach passed away on at the age of 70. Disney Theatrical Productions will celebrate the life of Beach on the New Amsterdam Theatre marquee this evening.

Beach received a Tony nomination for his work as Lumière in Disney Theatrical Productions' inaugural production Beauty and the Beast. Beach went on to win the 2001 Tony Award as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in The Producers and received another nomination for La Cage aux Folles in 2005.

Disney will present the marquee tribute to Beach on the New Amsterdam Theatre marquee on Friday, July 20 at 6:45PM.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tony Award Winner Gary Beach Passes Away At Age 70
  • Catching Up on Randy Rainbow's Ascent with His Top Five Broadway Videos!
  • Breaking: Caitlin Houlahan, Marc Kudisch, and More Lead the Public's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
  • JAGGED LITTLE PILL Breaks Records for American Repertory Theater
  • Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January
  • Diana Rigg Will Depart MY FAIR LADY on September 9

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 