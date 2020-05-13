Netflix Announces UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Live Fan Singing Contest

Netflix Is A Joke is celebrating the premiere of the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" interactive special with the "Kimmy vs. the Music: A Live Singing Contest That's Live," a live fan singing contest followed by a Q&A with the cast and creators on Youtube on May 14.

Fans submitted video performances of original songs from "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and the top five contestants will compete live before the judges panel, consisting of the cast and creators -- Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Daniel Radcliffe.

Contest finalists include: Nicholas Cradock (Perth, Australia), Larry Lewis (Richmond Virginia), Olivia Moffat (Roseville, California), A. Rochelle Morant (Columbus, Ohio), and Vikki Siddell (St. Charles, Missouri).

Following the contest, the cast and creators will participate in a Q&A, answering fan questions about the interactive special.

The event will be hosted and moderated by Jack McBrayer, who also stars in the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" interactive special.

The cast and creators will be raising awareness for Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 mental health support to people in crisis, a https://www.crisistextline.org/kimmy/

Fans can join the fun at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thursday, May 14 on the Netflix Is A Joke Youtube page.

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" interactive special premiered on Netflix on May 12, 2020.





