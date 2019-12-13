Need the Perfect Gift for the Theatre Fan on Your Holiday List? BroadwayHD Has You Covered!

Give your friends and loved ones the gift of unlimited Broadway shows and musicals where they want, when they want.



Kinky Boots

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think. Charlie (played by Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (played by Matt Henry, who won an Oliver Award for the role) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensation achievement is their friendship.

The King and I

This joyous and captivating rendition stars Kelli O'Hara as she reprises her Tony Award®-winning role as Anna, alongside Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe as The King. It also marks the crowd-pleasing return of Ruthie Ann Miles in her Tony Award®-winning role as Lady Thiang. Supported by a company of over 50 dazzling performers, this not-to-miss stage spectacular features one of the finest scores ever written with show-stopping hits like "Whistle a Happy Tune," "Getting to Know You," and "Shall We Dance."

Miss Saigon

The global stage sensation hits BroadwayHD, starring Jon Jon Briones and Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada. Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary is an epic love story told through the lens of a young girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American soldier Chris only to have her world fall to pieces along with the fall of Saigon. Captured from its revival on The West End, with musical staging and choreography by Bob Avian, viewers are in for a visual spectacular with award winning performances, enormous sets and dazzling costumes.





