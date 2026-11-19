For Natalie Paris, Broadway has always been a dream. Now, as she steps into the spotlight as Jane Seymour in the global phenomenon Six, that dream has come full circle in a particularly meaningful way. Having helped originate the role on London's West End, Paris returns to a character who has accompanied her through years of personal and artistic growth. As the production approaches its final Broadway performance after a stellar run, her return brings a particularly poignant sense of connection to the show's remarkable journey on Broadway.

Paris's journey to Broadway began long before Six. A seasoned performer from an early age, she grew up on some of London's most celebrated stages, appearing as Young Cosette in Les Misérables and Louise in Sunday in the Park with George, alongside childhood credits in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Her career would later take her through productions including Billy Elliot and the UK and Ireland tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, where she played Kit De Luca. But it was her portrayal of Jane Seymour in the original West End company of Six that would become a defining chapter in her career, earning her a 2019 Olivier Award nomination and introducing audiences to a voice that would become synonymous with the show's beloved ballad, "Heart of Stone."

BroadwayWorld's Nicole Wilson joined Paris at the Lena Horne Theatre, where Six takes the stage eight times a week, for an exclusive photoshoot and conversation. Photographed in the theater she now calls her Broadway home, Paris reflects on the extraordinary journey that has brought her here, the friendships that have shaped her along the way, and the deeply personal connection she shares with a character who has, in many ways, grown up alongside her.

At the heart of that connection is "Heart of Stone," the soaring ballad that has become one of the musical's defining moments and signature tunes. For Paris, the song has evolved beyond its original meaning, revealing new layers of strength, vulnerability, and resilience with each passing year as she's grown up alongside it. Yet beyond the crown and the powerhouse vocals is a performer whose warmth, humor, and genuine passion for her craft are every bit as compelling as the woman she portrays.

As Six approaches its final chapter on Broadway, Paris looks back on the little girl who once dreamed of this very moment, and forward to the creative possibilities still waiting to unfold.

You helped originate Jane Seymour in Six on the West End, and now you've brought her to Broadway. What has this full-circle moment meant to you personally?

Growing up, being on Broadway was always a dream of mine. So to now have the opportunity to be here, having originated a role in a musical that has had such an impact on my life, is incredibly special. I appreciate how rare it is to be part of a show where you have the opportunity to create something from the ground up, to put your own stamp on a role and bring something of yourself to it and I'm so incredibly proud of everything Six has achieved and the extraordinary journey it has been on including its amazing run on Broadway. So it really is a dream to be here, especially for younger Natalie.

Having played Jane Seymour at different stages of your life, how has your understanding of her evolved over the years?

I think what's so special about my connection with Jane is that, in many ways, she's become a part of me, and I'd like to think that I've become a part of her, too. At her core, Jane has always remained the same, but as I've grown as a woman and experienced different chapters and milestones in my own life, I think she has grown alongside me in many ways. I've had the privilege of returning to her over the years, and each time I do, I feel I'm able to bring a slightly different perspective and hopefully bring a little more maturity and life experience to the role.

History largely remembers Jane Seymour as Henry VIII's third wife. What do you most admire about the woman you've come to know through portraying her?

Obviously, we know these women through the lens of history, but I think what's so wonderful about the way Toby and Lucy have written them is that they've managed to bring such humanity to these historical figures. Jane is funny, she's flawed, she's relatable, and she's incredibly human. Something I've particularly come to appreciate through playing her, and especially through singing Heart of Stone, is that although it's the big, heartfelt ballad moment of the show, there's actually an enormous amount of strength in that song. It's not just about heartbreak or vulnerability, it's about loyalty, resilience and an unwavering love. I think there's something incredibly powerful about that, and it's something I really admire about Jane.

"Heart of Stone" is such a powerful and emotional moment in Six. What does performing that song mean to you today?

I still remember the very first time I heard a Heart of Stone. It was during my audition, all those years ago, and they taught it to me there in the room. From the moment they played it, I remember thinking, I can't quite believe this. It genuinely felt as though Toby and Lucy had somehow written a song specifically for me. It's not only an absolute dream to sing, but I think it's such a gift of a song because there's so much depth and so many layers to it. There's always something new to discover, both vocally and emotionally, and I think my relationship with it has continued to evolve over the years. Honestly, it has been one of the greatest privileges and pleasures to have been able to sing that song for as long as I have, and I never take that for granted.

Jane's strength is expressed through a quieter kind of resilience. What has playing her taught you about the power of vulnerability?

I think it can be quite scary to allow yourself to be vulnerable and to let your guard down. It's certainly something I can relate to in my own life. But I think, as I've grown and gone through different experiences over the years, and particularly through performing a song like Heart of Stone, I've come to realise how much power there is in vulnerability. I think sometimes we can mistake vulnerability for weakness, when actually I feel it's quite the opposite. Sometimes you have to allow yourself to be vulnerable in order to grow, to learn and to understand yourself on a deeper level. And I think that's something I've come to appreciate more and more, both through Jane and through my own experiences in life.

You began performing professionally at a young age. How do you think growing up in the theater shaped the artist you've become?

When I was younger, I was just so excited to be spending so much of my time on a stage and being surrounded by people who shared that same passion and excitement. Looking back now as an adult, I have an even greater appreciation for just how fortunate I was to be in that environment and to work alongside so many extraordinary people. Not only did it give me an early insight into how the theatre industry works, but I learnt so much from the people around me, particularly from those I really looked up to, who inspired me and helped shape my understanding of the industry. I sometimes look back and can't quite believe I was doing all of that as a child. I feel incredibly lucky that I had those experiences and that I've been able to continue doing something I loved so much from such a young age.

Six celebrates women supporting and empowering one another. How has the sisterhood you've experienced through the show influenced your own life?

I think women are just incredible!! Every single person I've had the pleasure of meeting through this show has been wonderful, but my OG girls will always hold such a special place in my heart. They're my sisters, forever. They're the kind of women who make you feel like you can do absolutely anything, and I genuinely believe that when women come together, they're capable of so much. There's something incredibly special about having women around you who champion you, inspire you, support you and make you want to be the best version of yourself, and I think being surrounded by women like that also makes you want to be that person for other people.

Your career has taken you through so many different productions and creative experiences. What might surprise audiences most about you beyond Six?

I grew up listening to so many different styles and genres of music, and I still love exploring all of that outside of theatre. Any opportunity to sing with a live band and live musicians makes my heart very happy. I also sing on a TV show back in the UK called Strictly Come Dancing, which I guess is the equivalent of Dancing with the Stars over here. I absolutely love it, particularly the challenge of having to sing such a huge variety of styles and genres each week, and, of course, the excitement of performing on live television. But aside from music and performing, I have a slightly unexpected passion for putting together furniture — specifically flat-pack furniture! I find it genuinely therapeutic, and I think I'm actually pretty good at it!

After such an extraordinary journey with Six, what new creative challenges or dreams are you most excited to explore?

I think having the opportunity to originate a role again, or to be part of creating something completely new where I can bring my own creative input and put a little bit of myself into something would be incredible. But I think one of the wonderful, and sometimes slightly daunting things about this industry is that you can never really predict what's around the corner. I think that's part of the magic of it all. You have to be open to opportunities, take chances and embrace the unknown, because you really never know where something might lead.

If you could tell your younger self, the girl who dreamed of Broadway, one thing about the journey ahead, what would it be?

For little Natalie who was putting on shows in the living room for her parents… look where you are now, you're on Broadway! I think I'd just tell her to be present, take it all in and make the most of every opportunity that comes her way. Don't spend too much time worrying and overthinking, keep being silly, and most importantly, believe in yourself a little more. I think she'd be pretty happy with where we are now.

Photography & Creative Credits

Photographer and Creative Director: Nicole Wilson @nicolewilsonnyc + @nicolewilsonphoto

Photographer's Assistant: Maggie Hill | @themaggiehill