NYC Theatrical Tax Credit Officially Extended and Expanded Through 2031

As part of the newly approved $254 billion state budget, Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers have officially extended and expanded the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, a key program aimed at revitalizing the performing arts sector.

Originally set to expire in 2026, the credit will now remain in place through 2031, offering vital support to productions as they continue to rebound post-pandemic.

Among the major changes:

Annual funding cap increased: The cap on available credits has been raised from $300 million to $800 million, allowing more productions to benefit from the program.

Expanded eligibility: New rules broaden the definition of eligible production facilities, now including major venues like Lincoln Center, further opening the door for a wider array of shows.

New contribution requirements: Productions receiving the credit will be required to contribute to the New York State Council on the Arts Cultural Program Fund, particularly if they achieve significant financial success.

Governor Hochul’s office emphasized that maintaining the theatrical tax credit was a priority throughout budget negotiations, calling it essential to protecting New York’s role as a global arts hub.

The extension is seen as a major victory for the city’s theater industry, offering stability and growth opportunities as productions plan for the future. Full program details, including updated application procedures, can be found through Empire State Development.

