NY Waterway, which operates the largest ferry fleet between New Jersey and New York, announced the return of the Winter Waterway Holiday Market, featuring live music, festive food, shopping, and special activities for kids, including holiday crafts and free visits with Santa.

The market will open for the season on Friday, November 27 inside the Midtown Ferry Terminal, 459 12th Avenue at West 39th Street in Manhattan. The market is free to attend and open on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., through December 20.

The Winter Waterway Market is a perfect, festive first or last stop when traveling to NYC and back. Families can enjoy various holiday-themed snacks and beverages, including special festive drinks at the terminal bar, and great holiday shopping. They will get into the holiday spirit with special events and activities including: face painting, balloon artists, choir performances, free appearances by Santa and a special one-hour adaptation of The Nutcracker as part of the opening-day festivities.

Visit nywaterway.com/WinterWaterway to learn more.

Santa is expected to visit on the following days:

Friday, November 27: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 28: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 6: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 12: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 19: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Also, starting Saturday, November 27, kids ride free on all NY Waterway ferry routes between New Jersey and Manhattan for the holiday season, including to and from the Winter Holiday Market. A maximum of two children, under the age of 12, will be permitted to ride free when accompanied by one, single-paying adult rider. Visit nywaterway/KidsFree for more information.

NY Waterway also has free multi-route shuttles to many holiday attractions in New York City from and back to the Midtown W39th St Ferry Terminal. More information is available at nywaterway.com/BusStopsSchedules.

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY (7am-11am Monday through Friday), nywaterway.com, facebook.com/nywaterway​ or twitter.com/ridetheferry.

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