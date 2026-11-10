NUT/CRACKED, The Bang Group's Nutcracker Parody, to Return to 92NY for the Holiday Season

92NY will present Nut/Cracked — The Bang Group's beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker. This family-friendly show, part holiday tradition and part comedy, has enthralled audiences for more than two decades. Nut/Cracked takes its inspiration from all corners of the dance canon, from tap riffs to en pointe ballet, by way of bubble wrap, disco and take-out noodles. In Nut/Cracked, choreographer David Parker finds beauty in the ridiculous waltzing us through many incarnations of Tchaikovsky's score including versions by Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller as well as the familiar orchestral suite. The performance is in person on Saturday, December 12 at 2 pm and is available to stream from Sunday, December 13 at 12 pm through Thursday, December 17 at 12 pm.

Following the performance, step into a world of enchantment with 92NY's family-friendly Winter Wonderland post-show party. It's a whimsical adventure filled with crafts to ignite the imagination, and playful props from the show — think rhythmic tap shoes, elegant pointe shoes, silly bubble wrap, and so much more. All ages will revel in the joyful photo booth, spirited cornhole, and twirling dreidel games. Warm your heart with delicious treats from our hot chocolate station and satisfy your sweet cravings. Every activity is included with your performance ticket.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses, and events online, including live concerts, talks, and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes; and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York, is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities.

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