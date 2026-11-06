NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Reveals Lottery and Rush Ticket Policies

Now You See Me Live will begin performances on Broadway next Wednesday, November 11 in a limited engagement through Sunday, January 3 only at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street) in New York City. A limited number of seats for Now You See Me Live will be available via digital lottery, digital rush, and in-person rush.

Lucky Seat Lottery

A limited number of tickets will be available through a digital lottery on Lucky Seat. Lottery entry is free, and no purchase is necessary to enter. Winners will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets per drawing for $42 each. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to enter. Entries will be accepted at LuckySeat.com, with the first drawing held on Tuesday, November 10. Drawings will be held each morning at 11am ET. No purchase necessary to enter. Subject to availability and Official Rules available at luckyseat.com.

TodayTix Rush

Rush tickets are available for $42 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that morning, afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day. Limit two tickets per drawing.

Box Office Rush

In-person $42 rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre box office. Limit two tickets per patron, subject to availability.

Ticket quantities and seat locations are subject to availability. Seats may be located anywhere in the theatre and may have a partial or obstructed view. Seat locations cannot be guaranteed. $42 pricing is inclusive of all fees.

About Now You See Me Live

Following a year of sold-out engagements across Australia, Singapore, and London's West End - and currently entertaining audiences at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip - Now You See Me Live arrives in New York this holiday season for eight weeks only. Presented by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter (creators of The Illusionists), and in collaboration with global entertainment leader Lionsgate, tickets are now on sale. Now You See Me Live's Broadway engagement is part of an ongoing global tour, with more stops to be announced.

Inspired by Lionsgate's global hit film franchise, Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the 'Four Horsemen' - a team of the world's greatest illusionists. Starring as the 'The Horsemen' on Broadway and representing the best magical talents from around the world are escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England). They'll be joined by special guest performers Eden Choi, the Korean magician best-known as a 2025 'Britain's Got Talent' semi-finalist (appearing November 11 - November 29 only) and Korean magician Yollin Lee, who was named The Magic Circle's Stage Magician of the Year in Manipulation in 2024 (appearing December 1- January 3 only).

The Now You See Me franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes three hit films, including Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premiered in theatres last November. The Now You See Me film franchise has grossed over $933 million at the global box office.

From the producers of The Illusionists, and inspired by Lionsgate's blockbuster film franchise, comes Now You See Me Live. The acclaimed stage illusion spectacular has captivated audiences across the globe, bringing magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and jaw-dropping spectacles. For a strictly limited engagement, four world-class illusionists will unite as The Horsemen, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle with never-before-seen feats of wonder. Collectively, these illusionists have performed thousands of shows in hundreds of cities, including sell-out residencies on Broadway and across Australia, Asia and Las Vegas - leaving audiences spellbound and questioning the very limits of possibility.

Now You See Me Live's creative team includes Tim Lawson (Producer), Simon Painter (Creator, Creative Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Ash Jacks McCready (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), Enzo Wenye (Illusion Director), Hugo Mercier-Bosseny (Lighting Designer) and Evan Duffy (Composer). Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences, Jenefer Brown, serves as creative consultant on the project.

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