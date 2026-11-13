NO NAME Comedy/Variety Show to Return to Word Up Bookshop This November

The No Name Comedy/Variety Show will return to Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Produced and hosted by Eric Vetter, the event will feature a multicultural lineup of established and emerging New York City stand-up comedians, storytellers, writers, and musicians.

The evening will begin with a scheduled program of performers, followed by the show's signature Open Stage, which invites audience members to take the stage and share performances of their own.

Music for the evening will be provided by Miles Alexander Blue Spruce.

Admission is free, with donations welcomed. Performers are subject to change.

The event will take place at Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria, located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood.

The venue is accessible via the A and C subway lines to 168th Street.

For additional information, call 347-688-4456 or visit wordupbooks.com.

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