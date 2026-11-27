On Tuesday, December 1, 2026, No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter and host Michele Carlo will bring established and emerging New York authors and storytellers, including Robin Bady, Betsy Friedman, and Rita Rigano, to Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights at 7pm for the monthly series “No Name at Word Up Super Story Party.”

The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open Mic,” where audience members can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Masks and proof of vaccination may be required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (at the corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. The bookshop is accessible via the A, C, and 1 trains to 168th Street.

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