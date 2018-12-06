NETWORK, Led By Bryan Cranston, Opens On Broadway Tonight

The National Theatre production of Network, produced by David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies, opens tonight, December 6 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). The production stars Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad"), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe).

The complete cast for Network also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (A View From the Bridge, The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky. Network is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

NETWORK features scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee

Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production features video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

The producing team for Network also includes Annapurna Theatre, Blanshay-Yonover, CatWenJam Productions, Patrick Catullo, Delman-Whitney, Diana DiMenna, Falkenstein-Grant, Hagemann Rosenthal Associates, GHF Productions, The John Gore Organization, Harris Rubin Productions, Sharon Karmazin, Koenigsberg-Fan, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Stephanie McClelland, David Mirvish, Moellenberg-Hornos, R.H.M. - Jonathan Reinis, Catherine Schreiber, Ken Schur, Jayne Sherman, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Zeilinger Productions and The Shubert Organization.

In Lee Hall's adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's Academy Award-winning film, anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) unravels live on-screen. But when the ratings soar, the Network seizes on its newfound prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Bryan Cranston won the 2018 Olivier Award for his tour-de-force performance. Tony and Olivier winner Ivo van Hove directs this unique, immersive multimedia spectacle. Ben Brantley of the New York Times raves, "Network feels as pertinent to our time as it did to its own."

NETWORK made its world premiere in a sold-out, critically acclaimed production at the National Theatre from November 13, 2017 through March 24, 2018, produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies. Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include ANGELS IN AMERICA (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME (5 Tony Awards including Best New Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS starring James Corden (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play); War Horse (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award) and THE HISTORY BOYS (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award).

