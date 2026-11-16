Myles Frost to Return to Title Role in MJ on Broadway For Fifth Anniversary

Myles Frost, who originated the title role in his Broadway debut and made history as the youngest-ever recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will return to MJ on Broadway for a strictly limited three-month engagement beginning Tuesday, January 5, 2027. His return coincides with the production's milestone fifth anniversary on Broadway in February 2027.

Frost's portrayal of Michael Jackson earned widespread acclaim, making history when, at just 22 years old, he became the youngest individual winner of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and garnering him a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for his work on the original cast recording. Frost later reprised the role in the Olivier Award-winning West End production of MJ, which opened on March 27, 2024, earning him a 2025 Olivier nomination for Best Actor in a Musical.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has welcomed more than 2 million audience members on Broadway and more than 8 million globally. With direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the production celebrates its five-year anniversary at the Neil Simon Theatre in February 2027, with Frost's return marking a full-circle moment for the performer and the role that launched his Broadway career.

“Coming back to MJ on Broadway definitely hits different this time,” said Frost. “This show changed my life at such a young age, and winning the Tony and making history as the youngest individual winner for Best Leading Actor in a Musical is something I'll forever be grateful for. But what's been even more rewarding is hearing how my performance has impacted people across generations, from kids as young as seven to those who witnessed the Jackson 5 debut on 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' That means more to me than words can express. None of this would've been possible without the incredible people I've worked alongside in the US and UK, and most importantly, without Michael. His impact, dedication, and legacy are the reason I've had this opportunity, and I'll never take that for granted.”

Frost continued, “Nearly five years later, I get to bring everything I've learned and experienced back to where it all began, with the most refined version of my performance yet. I'm especially looking forward to feeling that New York love again. To everyone who's been rocking with me since day one, I can't wait to see y'all again. And for those who never got the chance to see me in the role, just know we're going to have a time. MJ will always be my baby, and I can't lie, a part of me is looking forward to reminding New York who the OG is!”

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon said, “What a thrill to have our original, Tony-winning 'MJ' Myles Frost back with us. Myles returns with an even deeper understanding of the role. Welcome home Myles!”

Producer Lia Vollack said, “It's hard to imagine a more exciting way to celebrate five years of MJ than welcoming Myles back. He made an unforgettable impression when he first took on the role, bringing so much talent, heart and energy to the production. Watching him earn a Tony Award and seeing how far he's come has been incredibly rewarding, and we're thrilled to welcome him back to the Broadway stage for this milestone fifth anniversary.”

Frost will return to the role of 'MJ' following Ilario Grant's final performance on Wednesday, December 30, 2026. Grant will next lead the production's International Asian Tour, which launches in January 2027 at Tokyo's Tokyu Theatre Orb.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is a four-time 2022 Tony Award-winning production, including Best Choreography for Wheeldon, that has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

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