 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Miriam Shor, Andrea Martin and More to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Event at The Beacon

Guests will join John Cameron Mitchell and more for a pre-screening Q&A and a post-screening full band performance.

By:

The Hedwig and the Angry Inch 25th Anniversary Tour has revealed special guests for its upcoming event at the Beacon Theatre on November 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The event will mark the film's biggest screening ever, featuring John Cameron Mitchell and special guests for a pre-screening Q&A and a post-screening full band performance.

Guests will include John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask, Andrea Martin, Miriam Shor, Maurice Dean Wint, hair and makeup designer Mike Potter, cinematographer Frank DeMarco, “The Origin of Love” sequence animator Emily Hubbly, editor Andrew Marcus, producer Katie Roumel, and more cast members and creatives from the film.

The evening will also feature a full band set with special guests Lena Hall, Mason Alexander Park, Shannon Conley, Justin Craig, Matt Duncan, Matt Katz-Bohen, Sean Liljequist, and Peter Yanowitz.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch first debuted as an Off-Broadway stage musical in 1998. Created by John Cameron Mitchell and composer/lyricist Stephen Trask, the musical tells the story of Hedwig (originally played by Mitchell), an East German punk rock singer. Raised a boy in East Berlin, Hedwig undergoes a traumatic personal transformation to emigrate to the U.S., where she reinvents herself as an "internationally ignored" talented rock diva. 

The musical has become a cult classic, as is the film adaptation, which garnered Mitchell a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the title character. The musical later came to Broadway in 2014, starring Neil Patrick Harris and, later, Mitchell as Hedwig. The production won four 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

 
Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Buy Tickets