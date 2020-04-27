Michael Musto to Announce Nominations for 10th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards on April 28

Michael Musto will announce this year's nominees for the 10th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, 202 at 10 AM via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/offbroadwayalliance)

The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings (currently via Zoom), and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community. The organization includes Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, and the OBA Awards honor commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2019-2020 season (due to the theatrical shutdown, the last eligible date for consideration was March 11, 2020).

Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Play Revival, Best Musical Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. Winners in all categories will be selected by the members of the awards committee of the Off Broadway Alliance.

In addition to the competitive awards, four Legend of Off Broadway Awards will be presented for sustained achievement in the world of Off Broadway, and three new honorees will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Off Broadway Alliance will also continue its tradition of presenting the Friend of Off Broadway award, honoring a person or organization for steadfast support of the Off Broadway community.

The Off Broadway Alliance has recognized these extraordinary productions as the Best Off Broadway Plays and Musicals of the last decade:

2011:

NEWSical the Musical: Full Spin Ahead

Freud's Last Session

2012:

SILENCE! The Musical

Tribes

2013:

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

2014:

Fun Home

Hand to God

2015:

Hamilton

Between Riverside & Crazy

2016:

Futurity

Exit Strategy

2017:

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

Indecent

2018:

Desperate Measures

Transfers

2019:

Renascence





