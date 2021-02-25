Meryl Streep Will Lead Feature Film PLACES, PLEASE, a 'Love Letter to Broadway'

Meryl Streep will take on the leading role in "Places, Please," an upcoming feature film described as a love letter to Broadway.

Elisabeth Seldes Annacone penned the script for the film, which will be directed by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cristofer.

Streep plays Lillian Hall, an actress who is synonymous with Broadway. Throughout her long, illustrious career, she has never missed a performance-not for her daughter, not for illness, not for any reason. Yet in the rehearsals leading to her next Broadway production, her confidence is challenged. People and events conspire to take away her ability to do what she loves most.

Read an interview with Streep and Cristofer about the upcoming film here. They discuss their relationship to the Broadway stage - and their long relationship with each other. The pair starred opposite one another in the 1977 Broadway revival of "The Cherry Orchard" - the play, by Anton Chekhov, is a major element of the movie's script.

Cristofer is an actor, playwright, and filmmaker best known for Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play "The Shadow Box." His onscreen directing credits include "The Night Clerk," "Original Sin," and "Body Shots."

Streep recently played another Broadway star in the Netflix film adaptation of "The Prom." She made her stage debut in Trelawny of the Wells and received a Tony Award nomination for 27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays in 1976. In 1977, she made her film debut in Julia.

In 1978, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading role in the miniseries Holocaust, and received her first Oscar nomination for The Deer Hunter. Streep won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a troubled wife in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and went on to establish herself as a film actress in the 1980s. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for starring as a Holocaust survivor in Sophie's Choice (1982) and had her biggest commercial success to that point in Out of Africa (1985). She continued to gain critical and awards recognition for her work in the late 1980s and 1990s, but commercial success was varied, with the comedy Death Becomes Her (1992) and the drama The Bridges of Madison County (1995) becoming her biggest earners in that period.



Streep reclaimed her stardom in the 2000s and 2010s with starring roles in The Hours (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Mamma Mia! (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), It's Complicated (2009), and Into the Woods (2014). She also won her third Academy Award for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady (2011). Her stage roles include The Public Theater's 2001 revival of The Seagull, and her television roles include two projects for HBO, the miniseries Angels in America (2003), for which she won another Emmy Award, and the drama series Big Little Lies (2019).