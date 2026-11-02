Melodia Women's Choir Will Perform November Nights Concert in Manhattan Church

Melodia Women's Choir of NYC will present November Nights, a concert exploring the beauty of nature, the power of love, spiritual reflection, and the passage of time through evocative choral music. The performance takes place Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Apostles in Manhattan.

Under the artistic direction of Cynthia Powell, with pianist Janet Sora Chung, the concert brings together contemporary choral works, Romantic-era compositions, traditional melodies, and sacred music. Performed by women's voices, the program moves between shimmering harmonies, intimate lyricism, and richly expressive soundscapes.

'November Nights is an invitation to slow down, listen deeply, and experience the extraordinary range of emotion that music can express,' says Cynthia Powell, Artistic Director and Conductor of Melodia Women's Choir. 'I wanted to bring together works that reflect the beauty and mystery of this season-from the wonder of the natural world to the intimacy of love and the solace of spiritual reflection. Each piece offers its own unique world of sound.'

Among the evening's highlights are Ola Gjeilo's Northern Lights, which evokes the wonder and mystery of the night sky through shimmering, atmospheric harmonies, and Morten Lauridsen's Sure on this Shining Night, a luminous meditation on beauty and solace. Together, these works capture the quiet magic of the natural world.

The program also features Sergei Rachmaninoff's Six Choruses for Women's Voices, showcasing the composer's characteristic harmonic richness and emotional depth in music written specifically for female vocal ensembles.

Thoughtful arrangements offer fresh perspectives on familiar works. Franz Schubert's An die Musik, arranged by Cynthia Powell, celebrates music as a source of comfort and inspiration, while Clara Schumann's Lorelei, arranged by Brandon Williams, draws listeners into the mystery and legend of Romantic-era storytelling. The traditional Irish air The Last Rose of Summer, arranged by Earlene Rentz, offers a poignant reflection on beauty, memory, and the passing of time.

Sacred works provide moments of contemplation and spiritual depth. Roxanna Panufnik's Ubi Caritas explores love and unity, while O Vos Omnes, arranged by Cynthia Powell, and At the River by Robert Lowry, arr. Aaron Copland reveals the expressive beauty of blended voices. Daniel E. Gawthrop's Sing Me to Heaven adds a moving contemporary perspective on transcendence and the power of song.

More than a collection of beautiful choral works, November Nights invites audiences to pause amid the pace of city life and rediscover music's capacity to inspire, comfort, and connect us. Through the interplay of voices, piano, text, and harmony, Melodia creates a musical journey that moves between shadow and radiance, reverence and intimacy, and individual reflection and shared experience.

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