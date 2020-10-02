Megan Hilty, Michael Cerveris, LaChanze and More to Honor Billy Porter at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER

Rockers on Broadway: Band Together will honor Emmy winner and Tony winner Billy Porter on November 9!

The Path Fund Inc. presents this year's Rockers On Broadway: Band Together on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8 p.m..

Rockers is the original Broadway rock concert series, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway's best rockin' out with The Broadway All Star Band. Already slated to rock are: Michael Cerveris, LaChanze, Adam Pascal, Megan Hilty, Ryann Redmond, Morgan James, Brian Gallagher, Donnie Kehr, Jen Perry, Ryan Peete, and rising star Isabelle Gottfried.

Hosted by Ben Cameron, and featuring Alexa Ray Joel, Julie Halston, Jerry Mitchell, Ginger Minj, Randy Rainbow, with a special appearance by Cyndi Lauper.

Each year Rockers On Broadway honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community. This year, our Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner - Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots). Billy is a fashion trailblazer, activist, fierce performer and an inspiration to us all.

The arts community has been direly affected by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway shows and Live Events across the country. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

Directed by Rockers creator, Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), the 27th edition Rockers On Broadway: Band Together will be a for the first time ever, a Live-streamed concert featuring socially distanced performances at and special guest appearances -- so our audience can rock out from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The show will feature performances by TONY Award-winning and nominated performers as well as some of Broadway's brightest stars and ensemble members, details to be announced shortly.

"With Billy Porter as our inspiration, this year we celebrate our amazing community -- the perseverance and strength against all odds of Performing Artists! The Broadway & Music industry has been direly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway shows and Live Events across the country," says Kehr.

Rockers Executive Producer, Cori Gardner added, "We're thrilled to raise much needed funding for our arts education partners and the newly created PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program. This program will provide immediate financial assistance to those in our Community financially affected by Covid-19."

For more information go to rockersonbroadway.com.

