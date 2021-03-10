Meet the Speakers of Disney on Broadway's WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2021 with Stage Mag!

In just days, in celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway will present the 4th annual "Women's Day on Broadway." The virtual event will take place Friday, March 12, 2021, beginning at 1 pm EST. All gender identities and expressions are welcome. Free registration is now open at www.womenofbroadway.com.

Get to know this year's speakers and study up on the schedule of events with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

"On March 10, 2020, we held our 3rd annual Women's Day on Broadway event, welcoming Secretary Hillary Rodman Clinton as our Keynote Speaker, along with many amazing women from within the theatre community. The next day, the world and our industry shuttered due to the pandemic," said Anne Quart, SVP Production & Co-Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. "This year has been unimaginably difficult for our community, who were suddenly cut off from not just their livelihoods but their chosen purpose. With our theatre's still dark, we knew it was important now more than ever to gather the Women of Broadway to share our stories and inspire and refresh each other."

Following its launch in 2018, this year's event coincides with the one-year mark since Broadway's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event, themed "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively" will continue to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a two-hour virtual event, featuring two substantive conversation sessions entitled "Broadway's Moms: How Life Goes on When the Show Doesn't" and "Broadway's Second Act: A Conversation about Moving Beyond Intention."