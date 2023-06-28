Mauricio Martinez, T. Oliver Reid & More to be Featured in Figaro World Premiere Recording

The upcoming recording will be released Fall 2023, with a release concert set for Monday November 13th at 7PM at GreenRoom42.

The World Premiere Recording of the new, original musical Figaro is currently being recorded by Broadway, TV, and Film stars and produced by Ashley Jana (composer, lyricist, co-book writer, co-creator), and WILL NUNZIATA (director, co-book writer, co-creator). Tickets are now on sale for the November album release concert.

The cast for the recording includes Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet, Asolo Theatre’s Man of La Mancha) as Figaro, Alyssa Wray(American Idol, Palace Theatre’s Rent) as Sienna, T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Once On This Island) as Sienna’s Father, Jayke Workman (Chicago) as Gia, Ashley Jana (co-creator, composer, lyricist of Figaro, chart-topping pop singer-songwriter), Benjamin Pajak (The Music Man, NY City Center’s Oliver) as Gianni, and Lily Bell Morgan (voice of Yoyo on animated series Cocomelon) as Amelia.

Set in the late 1800s Italy, Figaro is a new, original musical that tells the story of Sienna, a young and aspiring singer who runs away from home and stumbles upon "Figaro's Traveling Show". Figaro is the head of a show where he and a cast of characters travel across Europe performing vaudevillian numbers and magic tricks for audiences. Figaro promises to make Sienna a star, but she soon discovers that Figaro's intentions aren't what they seem. The show’s score is a fusion of pop and musical theatre and is bound to dazzle listeners with its World Premiere recording before it hits the stage.

WILL NUNZIATA says: “I met Ashley during the height of the pandemic over social media after listening to some of her music. Ashley’s unique storytelling ability combined with the thrilling melodies and lyrics left me floored. After our very first meeting on Zoom in the Fall of 2020, we came up with an original idea that after hundreds of Zooms over three years has resulted in a finished book and score. Collaborating with Ashley and these incredible singing-actors has been pure bliss. I cannot wait for the world to hear this musical with music and lyrics by the genius Ashley Jana, before it premieres on a stage sometime soon.”

Ashley Jana adds: "The day WILL NUNZIATA came into my life, my dream of writing a musical began to come true!  Will is an incredibly gifted writer, and he is also the best collaborator/director that anyone could ever ask for. On top of that, working with such an impressive array of supernaturally talented singing-actors is also a dream come true for me. Never have I enjoyed the creative journey more and I am so excited for the world to hear and see our golden cast knock it out of the park, both online and also at our release concert!"

The upcoming recording will be released Fall 2023, with a release concert set for Monday November 13th at 7PM at GreenRoom42. Tickets can be bought atClick Here. For more, please visit https://www.figaromusical.com.


 




