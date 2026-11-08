Matt Panayides Quartet featuring Rich Perry to Celebrate Present Echoes Album Release at Smalls Jazz Club

Guitarist and composer Matt Panayides celebrates the release of Present Echoes, his new album on SteepleChase, with two sets at Smalls Jazz Club in New York City. The Matt Panayides Quartet featuring Rich Perry will play originals from the album alongside a few favorites, with Rich Perry on tenor saxophone, Bob Sabin on bass, and Mark Ferber on drums. Special guest Jonathan Saraga joins on trumpet to close out the second set.

On Present Echoes, Panayides's original compositions are performed by the guitarist with Perry and Ferber, joined by bassist Steve Laspina.

EVENT DETAILS

Matt Panayides Quartet featuring Rich Perry: Present Echoes Album Release Concert

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Smalls Jazz Club, NYC

Sets at 9:00 and 10:30 PM ET

Smalls tickets and livestream

Artist website



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