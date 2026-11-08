My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Matt Panayides Quartet featuring Rich Perry to Celebrate Present Echoes Album Release at Smalls Jazz Club
Special guest Jonathan Saraga will join on trumpet for the second set, with Bob Sabin on bass and Mark Ferber on drums.
Guitarist and composer Matt Panayides celebrates the release of Present Echoes, his new album on SteepleChase, with two sets at Smalls Jazz Club in New York City. The Matt Panayides Quartet featuring Rich Perry will play originals from the album alongside a few favorites, with Rich Perry on tenor saxophone, Bob Sabin on bass, and Mark Ferber on drums. Special guest Jonathan Saraga joins on trumpet to close out the second set.
On Present Echoes, Panayides's original compositions are performed by the guitarist with Perry and Ferber, joined by bassist Steve Laspina.
EVENT DETAILS
Matt Panayides Quartet featuring Rich Perry: Present Echoes Album Release Concert
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Smalls Jazz Club, NYC
Sets at 9:00 and 10:30 PM ET
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