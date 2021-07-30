Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer Take Over Our Instagram Today!

The husband-and-wife team of Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer will bring their show Opening Up to the Matunuck stage on Friday, July 30. To celebrate, they're taking our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes at the venue!

Originally from Boston, Matt grew up on showtunes and Boston sports. He studied theatre before heading to NYC and made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning production of Hair with Tony-winner Diane Paulus at the helm. He continued with the production "across the pond" in the West End in the role of "Woof" and then launched the 1st National US Tour and returned to Broadway in the "Summer of Love" revival of Hair. More recently, Matt appeared on Broadway in Waitress opposite Tony-winner Jessie Mueller, two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz, and seven-time Grammy nominee, and the show's composer, Sara Bareilles. He then toured the country with Waitress opposite his real-life wife, Christine Dwyer.

Christine, who is also from the Boston area, attended The Hartt School, where she earned a BFA in musical theatre and immediately booked the role of Maureen in RENT and toured the US, Canada and Japan. After moving to NYC, she booked the 2nd National Tour of Wicked understudying the role of Elphaba and eventually took over the role. Following the tour, Christine made her Broadway debut as Elphaba and was honored to play the role for President Obama. In 2016 Christine opened the first national tour of Finding Neverland and more recently starred opposite John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Victor Dixon in the Emmy and Grammy-winning "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE" on NBC. Christine was last seen in the National Tour of Waitress as Jenna.

The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $52 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are currently on sale online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon. through Sat. by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).