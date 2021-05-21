Mary Kate Morrisey, Danny Quadrino, Alyssa Fox & More Lead Bringing You Broadway's Benefit Concert at Haswell Greens

Bringing You Broadway is a new non-profit organization where Broadway artists create unique performances for children with developmental disabilities. Join Bringing You Broadway for a very special benefit concert on May 26th at 7pm.

Featuring:

Mary Kate Morrisey (Mean Girls, Wicked)), Danny Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Alyssa Fox (Frozen, Wicked), Jake Levy (Anastasia National Tour), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables National Tour), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), Leana Rae Concepcion (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Anthony Norman (Newsies, The Prom), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables Tour), Nathan Lucrezio (Diana), MiMi Scardula (We Are The Tigers), Wesley Ryan (Hamilton), Sarita Amani Nash (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Kellian DeCarlo (Radio City Christmas Spectacular) and Julio Rey (West Side Story)

Producers and hosts: BYB founders Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures) and Hannah Jewel Kohn ( (Frozen National Tour, Beauty and The Beast National Tour))

Associate Producer: Molly Heller

Production Manager: Abeba Isaac

Social Media Manager: Linnae Medeiros

Accompanist: Anessa Marie

Reservations available at: https://haswellgreens.com/reservations (write in the description Bringing You Broadway concert)

To donate to Bringing You Broadway, visit https://www.bringingyoubroadway.org/donate