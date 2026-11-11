Martha Graham Dance Company to Host Jack Cole Biography Event With Debra Levine and Cam Loeser

The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series will continue with a celebration of the new biography Jazzed: Jack Cole and Twentieth-Century American Dance. The evening will include a book signing and conversation with author Debra Levine.

This special event will feature a conversation with Debra Levine, joined by Janet Eilber, Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Company, and Norton Owen, Jacob's Pillow Historian and Founding Director of Preservation. The program will include film clips of some of Cole's choreography for the screen as well as a demonstration of his distinctive dance vocabulary and a performance by the New Jack Cole Dancers led by Artistic Director Cam Loeser.

Jazzed is an illuminating and long-awaited biography of one of the essential, but somewhat forgotten, geniuses of American dance, choreographer Jack Cole. In mid-20th Century, Cole's groundbreaking, sensual physicality fused Denishawn style to jazz and ballet and exploded on screen in films such as Gilda and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Cole was an unmistakable influence on such greats as Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, and Alvin Ailey, and his biography finally gives the game-changing artist his long overdue due.

The event will take place on Wednesday, December 2, at 6:30pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 1501 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $45 (general) / $25 (students/children). Those unable to attend in person can join the Company's digital membership for $20/month at https://www.patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes Studio Series streams and much more!

Pittsburgh native Debra Levine is a Hollywood-fascinated dance critic whose discovery of Jack Cole turned her aesthetic world on its head. A forty-plus year published writer, her dance criticism and feature writing has appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, South China Morning Post, Long Beach Press Telegram, Santa Fe New Mexican, Dance Magazine, Huffington Post, and more. She has produced dance/film events at The Museum of Modern Art, Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, UCLA Film & Television Archive, and will celebrate the publishing of her first book, JAZZED, by University Press of Kentucky at the Martha Graham Center, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Grants and support have included a Fellowship at The Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU, Thayer research grant at UCLA, Levitt Family Foundation, and Cecil B. DeMille Foundation. Debra is the founder of arts˕meme, a fine arts blog now in its eighteenth year.

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