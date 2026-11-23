Broadway Cares top fundraiser Mark Mackillop has released his debut album 'A Mark Mackillop Christmas'. Featuring a mix of Christmas classics, new songs and a roster of guest vocalists, the album's sales and streams will benefit Broadway Cares. The album is available for purchase and to stream on all digital platforms.

The album features guest vocals from Tony Award winner Lillias White (The Life, Hadestown), two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Broadway stars Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) and Brandon Contreras (Operation Mincemeat), RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West, and cabaret singer Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker). Also joining Mark is Broadway legend Joy Franz, singing 'Once Upon a Decembre' from Anastasia, a show that they toured with. The album features two new songs co-written by MacKillop with songwriters Michael Finke ('It'll Feel More Like Christmas') and Adam Michael Tilford ('Waiting for Christmas'). The album is produced by Mark Mackillop and engineer Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and co-produced by Robbie Rozelle. The album is arranged and orchestrated by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. The album cover was shot by Michael Hull.

'Christmas is a very special time for me. Every year on Christmas Eve, my family would have an open house where our family and friends would come over and eat drink and sing carols,' says MacKillop. 'Christmas to me is about family and community which I why I wanted to sing with so many people I love on this album.'

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ABOUT THE ARTIST

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark Mackillop grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing three seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores series, he spent a year playing Rij on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. His previous solo work includes 'Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop', 'Live and Unphotoshopped' and 'Body by Taco Bell', in addition to his acclaimed 'Duets' series. As a singer, he has released multiple singles on all digital platforms, including his debut as a singer-songwriter, 'A Love Like That'. His debut album, 'A Mark Mackillop Christmas' will be released this November. As an author, Mark released the book Rm XIV. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits BCEFA.

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