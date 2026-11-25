Following her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing this year, Mariska Hargitay returned to the stage in her daughter's production of The Nutcracker. The Law & Order: SVU star took to Instagram to share photos of their costumes for the performance.

In the post, Hargitay joked that she was "heartbroken" to say goodbye to her costume before their family could perform Beauty & the Beast in their living room.

"Heartbroken that we didn’t get to keep the costumes we wore in our daughter’s production of The Nutcracker. There goes our living room production of Beauty and the Beast," she wrote.

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer, and director is best known for her iconic role as Captain Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. In addition to starring on the show—the longest-running primetime live-action series in U.S. television history—she also serves as an executive producer and director.

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