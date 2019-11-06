Marisa Tomei To Talk THE ROSE TATTOO On NY1 On Stage

Click Here for More Articles on The Rose Tattoo

This week, NY1's On Stage will feature host Frank DiLella and Academy Award-winning actress Marisa Tomei discussing her role in a new Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' "The Rose Tattoo."

In the production, Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor, erupting from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

The episode will also explore New York City Center, where a new production of "Evita" will debut later this month, and will feature interviews with Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco who split the role of Eva Perón in the musical.

Plus, magician David Kwong will talk about his off-Broadway show "The Enigmatist."

NY1 airs on channel 1 and 200 on Spectrum, and on Altice systems on channels 98 and 8.





