Maria Dizzia to Helm New Film KARENS UNANIMOUS, Featuring Meghann Fahy, Sarah Stiles, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More

Nov. 9, 2017  

Olli Haaskivi and Joseph Medeiros are developing a new film, KARENS UNANIMOUS, starring Broadway favorites Meghann Fahy, Sarah Stiles, Arian Moayed, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more, helmed by Maria Dizzia in her directorial debut. Dizzia also appears in the film.

Synopsis: A girl. Her deceased father. Her deceased father's cult. Her deceased father's cult's mission to build a statue in New York City's Central Park. #chaos.

It's a film about one young woman's search for meaning, one cult's search for two hundred thousand dollars, the families we find, and how we carry the important events that shape us for the rest of our lives. It's written by two best friends (Olli Haaskivi and Joseph Medeiros), directed by and starring one of their other best friends (Maria Dizzia), starring and produced by yet another best friend (Meghann Fahy), and starring another group of insane and insanely talented people: Rebecca Naomi Jones, Sarah Stiles, Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Serotsky, Arian Moayed, and Jennifer Blood.

The project has launched an Indiegogo campaign HERE. Fundraising ends at the end of the month. Learn more about the film in the video below!

Pictured: Olli Haaskivi, co-writer // Maria Dizzia, director // Joseph Medeiros, co-writer // Meghann Fahy, producer


