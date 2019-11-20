Manhattan Chorale Returns To Alice Tully Hall With 'Born Is The King: Christmas With Manhattan Chorale & Chamber Orchestra'
Celebrate the season with Manhattan Chorale and Chamber Orchestra as they return to Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center with Born is the King: Christmas with Manhattan Chorale and Chamber Orchestra, led by conductor Craig Arnold on Friday evening, December 6, 2019 at 7:30 pm.
The program will include ?'riks Ešenvalds' Magnificat, Leonardo Leo's Magnificat in G minor, Philip Stopford's Lully, Lulla, Lullay, Conrad Susa's Carols and Lullabies, John Rutter's Carol of the Magi, Victoria's O Magnum Mysterium, Vaughan Williams' "Gloria" from Mass in G minor, Stephen Paulus' The Holly and the Ivy, J.S. Bach's In Dulci Jubilo, BWV 729, Richard Purvis' Carol Rhapsody, Christmas anthems, audience caroling including Angels We Have Heard on High, Joy to the World, seasonal narration, and more.
Tickets, starting at $45, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling (212) 721-6500; or visiting the Alice Tully Hall box office at Broadway and 65th Street. MCP is offering an exclusive 25% discount on all seats while supplies last. Use discount code SPL25 to receive 25% off your ticket purchase.*
*Discount applies to all ticket levels. This offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Booking fees may apply.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row
Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in ... (read more)