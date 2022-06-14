Mandy Moore "In Real Life" Tour comes to Williamsburg for one night only! ORDER TICKETS NOW! June 17, 2022, Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg Tickets: VIP, reserved tent, or lawn seating Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globe® nominated actress, singer, and songwriter, Mandy Moore first came to national attention after the release of her 1999 platinum-selling debut album So Real, followed by her sophomore effort I Wanna Be with You arriving in 2000 and her self-titled third album released in 2001. She starred in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's A Walk to Remember in 2002, winning an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance. Over the next decade, Moore appeared in a dozen films and released a series of celebrated albums: 2003's Coverage, 2007's Wild Hope, and 2009's Amanda Leigh. Since 2016, she's starred on the critically acclaimed NBC series This Is Us, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson. Mandy Moore made her return to music with the release of Silver Landings in March of 2020. Hurry and get your tickets now for this unforgettable concert! Tickets and Information Available at bit.ly/mandymooreinconcert