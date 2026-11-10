MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to the New Musical HALLMARKED

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the new musical, Hallmarked. Created by proprietors of the renowned regional theater, Hale Centre in Utah, Hallmarked features a book by Michael D. Fox and music and lyrics from the family trio Cameron, Dawn & Quinn Dietlein.

It seems everyone on the planet is obsessed with Hallmark movies. Everyone except Julie. She had her heart stomped on once and it will not happen again. No way. No, how. Not even in Idyllic, Vermont. She refuses to be ‘Hallmarked’…But who’s the guy in the plaid shirt?

“Whether you love a good laugh, or always fall for a tender moment, Hallmarked is the perfect blend of satire and sincerity,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “We can’t wait to see this romantic comedy play on stages across the country.”

Hallmarked had its world premiere in February 2026 at The Hale Center in Sandy, Utah on the Miller Family Beehive Stage, and would go on to have its regional premiere at the Plaza Theatre Company in Cleburne, TX. The show will also be debuting on the West Coast at the Tacoma Little Theatre in Tacoma, WA this December.

"My favorite thing in sharing Hallmarked is that those who say they dislike romantic comedies have loved it just as much as the devotees. Watching the show outsell projections at multiple theatres is thrilling," said Michael D. Fox.

Packed with fabulous songs, loads of laughter, and heartwarming delight, Hallmarked is a rom-com fever dream for those who swoon over Hallmark movies and for those who love roasting the people who do. Either way, you’ll be laughing all the way to the gazebo.

“We had so much fun creating the toe-tapping, catchy music for these wonderful characters! As their stories came to life through the songs, we fell even more in love with Idyllic and the delightful people who call it home,” remarked Cameron, Dawn & Quinn Dietlein.

Licensing and additional information can be found here. International restrictions may apply.

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