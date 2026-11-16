Modest Male Exposure 3: Cherche les Femmes, the new horror-comedy film from Jed Ryan and Lady Clover Honey, will make its world premiere on Sunday, November 22, at 3 p.m. at The Stonewall Inn in New York City, followed by an encore screening on Friday, November 27, at 7 p.m. at Pangea. Both events will be hosted by Wendy Stuart.

The film marks the third installment in the award-winning Modest Male Exposure series from Ryan (Memorabilia, Lavender) and Lady Clover Honey (Drag to Death).

The story follows Mistress Windy and Ace, who leave their adults-only club, The Devil's Ball, in the care of their friend Sam while vacationing on a tropical island. When customers begin complaining about the absence of women at the club, Sam and his friend Goldie attempt to summon the she-demon Empousa. Their efforts instead attract three witches with an interest in BDSM, who turn their attention to Sam and his rival Trevor.

The ensemble cast includes Unkle Spooky, Kelly Marks, Wendy Stuart, Peter Rosaspina, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Clover Welsh, Jed Ryan, Coma White, Pearl Love, Dylan Greenberg, Amy Erlanger, Roger Gilbert Crane, Anu Singh, Robi Peredos, Travis Kosko, Ashley Monique Menard, Joshua Pangborn, and Mick Kunz.

Both screenings will also feature a teaser for No on N.O.P.E., a new documentary from independent filmmaker Damon Beirne (Lavender Outlaws).

The events will additionally feature the behind-the-scenes featurette Modest Male Exposure: Balls, Broads, & Bloopers!, hosted by MargOH! Channing. The featurette is scheduled to make its world premiere as part of the screenings.

The film contains nudity, adult language, and cartoon violence.

The world premiere will take place Sunday, November 22, at 3 p.m. at The Stonewall Inn, located at 53 Christopher Street in Manhattan. Admission is free, and complimentary snacks will be available.

The encore screening will take place Friday, November 27, at 7 p.m. at Pangea, located at 178 Second Avenue in Manhattan. Admission is free, with a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Reservations for the Pangea screening can be made by emailing info@PangeaNYC.com or calling (212) 995-0900.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming