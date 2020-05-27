MLB Pitcher Steven Brault Makes 'A Pitch At Broadway' On The Break A Bat! Podcast
Steven Brault is a starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates who used his passion for musical theatre to release an entire album of showtunes this offseason titled A Pitch At Broadway. Prior to his time as a Major League Baseball player, Brault was a simultaneous collegiate ballplayer and Vocal Performance major at Regis University, and ever since his call-up to the big leagues in 2016, his love for both mediums has never wavered.
The song selection on A Pitch at Broadway covers selections from more than a dozen musicals including Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, RENT, Waitress, among others, and also features guest some guest performers spanning anyone from Tony-nominee Adam Pascal, and Brault's Pirates teammate Josh Bell.
In this episode, Brault even takes us through his decision to cover the iconic 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked, and desire to break the stigma of the song typically not being performed by a male vocalist. Brault also discusses his thoughts on listening to cast albums prior to seeing a show, rule changes in an upcoming baseball season, and which baseball film would work best as a Broadway musical.
You can find more information about Steven's album at: http://stevenbraultalbum.com/
Hear the episode here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)