MGM Will Release Documentary on the Resurgence of Cirque du Soleil

MGM today announced that they will release a feature documentary telling the inside story of Cirque du Soleil's resurgence after the most difficult period in its incredible history.

Currently in production, filming on the project commenced in early April and will continue through opening night on July 1, when Cirque du Soleil's most famous show "O" will make its spectacular return to the stage at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. At the helm of the project as director and executive producer is award-winning documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter (Trapped, The Way I See It, John Lewis: Good Trouble). Porter's Trilogy Films, a production company specializing in creating feature-length documentaries and non-fiction series, and her new partners at Industrial Media are providing production services.

For the first time in its 37-year history, Cirque du Soleil is granting exclusive access to MGM and Porter, drawing back the curtain on the greatest circus on earth; from the ringmasters in the boardroom to the world-class acrobats and divers that grace the legendary water stage of "O". It's been over a year since the "O" ensemble performed together, now they have just weeks to achieve peak fitness and perfect, magical, synchronization for their waiting public.

"We are thrilled to have MGM on board to capture this once-in-a lifetime moment in Cirque du Soleil's history," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "The return of 'O' is marking the long-awaited return of live entertainment and solidifies the future of our company."

Before 2020, Cirque du Soleil had performed 52,000 shows for more than 70 million people in Vegas alone. Worldwide, Cirque du Soleil's touring shows played to 365 million people in 1,450 cities in 90 countries. Lockdown changed everything. Hardest hit were the artists themselves and their personal stories are at the heart of Porter's extraordinary film. No opening night has been as hotly, or anxiously, anticipated.

Mark Burnett, MGM's Chairman of Worldwide Television said, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to document this incredible chapter in Cirque du Soleil's story. Chronicling the re-opening of the aquatic 'O' show brings MGM back to its roots, as it was 75 years ago that the studio produced the first 'Aqua Musicals' with Ester Williams." Barry Poznick, MGM's President of MGM Television and Orion Television added, "This film is a collaboration of incredible talent. Cirque du Soleil are the masters of theatrics and acrobatics, and Dawn Porter is a gifted director who brings the personal stories and struggles of these performers to center stage. Intermission is definitely over!"

Porter shares, "Like so many people, I have always been enthralled with the beauty and mystery of Cirque du Soleil and fascinated with the extraordinarily talented people who make the seemingly impossible come to life. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to document Cirque's biggest challenge, a return to the stage after one of the world's greatest crises. The performers, cast, company, and crew are giving their all to make this the biggest premiere of their careers. This is a magnificent story and I'm so grateful to be able to tell it."