MEAN GIRLS, TOOTSIE, BEETLEJUICE, and More Will Perform at the 92Y Street Fest

Now in its 26th year, 92nd Street Y brings its famous programs out onto Lexington Avenue for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy at the Annual 92Y Street Fest. The FREE outdoor event takes place Sunday, September 22, from 12-5 pm on Lexington Avenue between 79th and 94th Streets. 1010 WINS reporter and anchor Sonia Rincón will co-emcee performances from the Main Stage with 92Y School of Music Vocal Chair Ann Hoyt.

Performance Schedule:

Noon - 1 pm Broadway Casts of Chicago, Mean Girls, Tootsie and Waitress perform

92Y School of Music, Harkness Dance and Musical Theater performances:

1:15 - 2 pm NY Blues Hall of Famer Chris Bergson and the Chris Bergson Band

2-2:45 pm - the Melissa Stylianou Trio interpreting standards

3-3:15 pm - Lili Tewes

3:15-3:45 pm - Pua Ali'i 'Ilima O Niuoka hula dance

3:55-4:15 pm - Musical Theater Faculty performing selections from 42nd Street and Easter Parade!

NEW YORK KNICKS 7TH AVE SQUAD (12-5 PM, 88th and 89th Streets and Lexington Avenue) will be present with team prize wheel, giveaways and offering basketball pointers at the pop-a-shot machine. And a New York Knicks-branded Kia car will be on display in an open play space

Wellness Way: Health & Fitness Demos (88th And 89th Streets And Lexington Ave)

12:45 pm 92Y Youth Gymnastics & Tumbling

1-1:45 pm 92Y Gymstars Gymnastics Team Exhibition

1:45-1:50 pm 92Y Gymnstars Coaches' Exhibition

2-2:10 pm 92Y Parkour Coaches' Demonstration

2:15-4 pm - Ninja Obstacle Course (5-12 years old)

Children's Area (86th And 87th Streets)

92Y KidSports

12:30-4:30 pm Tiny Tumbler Obstacle Course

Free activities and giveaways for Kids and Families STEAM activities for kids and beading - courtesy of 92Y Camps). Youth and Teen highlights include the 92Y Junior Dribblers, Super Soccer Stars Skills, Youth Skills Challenge (long jump, vertical jump, ladder), and more.

92Y's Bronfman Center for Jewish Life will have apples and honey, holiday crafts for kids, and games.

At Lexington Avenue between 90th and 91st streets you'll find International Way, booths representing Poland, Germany, and China where festival-goers can sample delicacies and discover handicrafts from around the globe.

Discounts on 92Y Camp and May Center for Health and Fitness, plus raffle prizes for 92Y credits.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You