Tickets are now on sale for Musical Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway through Sunday, April 11, 2027. The musical will also be celebrating its two-year anniversary on Broadway on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and will have played 863 performances by then. The show became the longest running production at the Belasco Theatre on July 7, 2026 when it reached 688 performances.

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Savy Jackson, Stella Cole and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys. Celebrated jazz vocalist Stella Cole will end her special four-week limited engagement as “Gil Brentley” on Sunday, November 15 and original cast member Dez Duron will return to the role on Tuesday, November 17.

no credits please Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Oliver and Claire have never met. They’re both living solitary days on repeat—until a chance encounter sparks an unexpected adventure that shows them what it means to be human. Sweeping every major Best Musical award, Maybe Happy Ending is a wildly imaginative hit that delivers an emotional recharge as it celebrates the power of connection and the possibility of finding your happy ending. Maybe.

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