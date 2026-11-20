Masquerade has announced that this New Year's Eve they will host Bal Lumière, an intimate masked soirée following the Thursday, December 31 evening performance. Bal Lumière invites the O.G.'s esteemed guests even deeper into the candlelit world of Masquerade, featuring live performances and DJs pumping the music of the night.

Tickets to Bal Lumière are now available, with options for performance & soirée, soiree only, or a full romantic evening including a pre-show dinner hosted by the show's neighbors at Paris Bar. Extravagant and festive attire in black, silver, or white is requested. Masquerade masks are, as ever, required.

Currently in performances at 218 West 57th Street, tickets to Masquerade are now available through May 30, 2027.

About Masquerade

Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

The cast of Masquerade includes Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Sydney Alie (Ensemble), Laura Lee Anderson (Ring Toss Performer), Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Annelise Baker (Vacation Cover), Mark Banik (Firman), Travis Keith Battle (Raoul), Daniel Bittner (Vacation Swing), Baby Byrne (Vacation Cover), Jacob Burns (Vacation Cover), Nick Cartell (Phantom), Joe Caskey (Raoul), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Kent Overshown (Swing), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Artie Dibble (Alt. Violinist), Haley Jordan Dortch (Swing) Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Gabriella Enriquez (Ensemble), Nicole J. Ferguson (Vacation Cover), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Ellie Fishman (Carlotta/Giry), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Christian Mark Gibbs (Phantom), Jordan Goodsell (Ensemble), F. Michael Haynie (Andre/Barker/Buquet), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Christine), Nathan Keen (Swing, Dance/Fight Captain), Alan Kelly (Vacation Swing). Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Deven Kolluri (Phantom), Michael Kuhn (Vacation Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Audrey Logan (Swing), Noah Lytle (Young Phantom), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Swing), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival Specialty Act), Addie Morales (Christine), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Giry), Shereen Pimentel (Giry/Carlotta), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), Chris Ryan (Barker), Matthew Saggiomo (Young Phantom), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Paul Adam Schaefer (Vacation Swing), Annie Sherman (Vacation Cover), David Thomas Walker (Piangi), Kita St. Cyr (Swing, Carnival Specialty Act), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Firmin), Olivia Tarchick (Vacation Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Swing), Schyler Vargas (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), David Wright (Vacation Swing), Nikita Yermak (Swing, Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).



Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil)

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