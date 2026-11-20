Telly Leung is a Broadway veteran (Rent, Aladdin, Phantom) who embraced the culture of alcohol in the theater from his earliest days doing Rent in his twenties.
MASQUERADE Will Host BAL LUMIERE New Year's Eve Soirée
Options include a ticket to the performance & soirée, soiree only, or a full evening including a pre-show dinner.
Masquerade has announced that this New Year's Eve they will host Bal Lumière, an intimate masked soirée following the Thursday, December 31 evening performance. Bal Lumière invites the O.G.'s esteemed guests even deeper into the candlelit world of Masquerade, featuring live performances and DJs pumping the music of the night.
Tickets to Bal Lumière are now available, with options for performance & soirée, soiree only, or a full romantic evening including a pre-show dinner hosted by the show's neighbors at Paris Bar. Extravagant and festive attire in black, silver, or white is requested. Masquerade masks are, as ever, required.
Currently in performances at 218 West 57th Street, tickets to Masquerade are now available through May 30, 2027.
About Masquerade
Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.
The cast of Masquerade includes Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Sydney Alie (Ensemble), Laura Lee Anderson (Ring Toss Performer), Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Annelise Baker (Vacation Cover), Mark Banik (Firman), Travis Keith Battle (Raoul), Daniel Bittner (Vacation Swing), Baby Byrne (Vacation Cover), Jacob Burns (Vacation Cover), Nick Cartell (Phantom), Joe Caskey (Raoul), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Kent Overshown (Swing), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Artie Dibble (Alt. Violinist), Haley Jordan Dortch (Swing) Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Gabriella Enriquez (Ensemble), Nicole J. Ferguson (Vacation Cover), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Ellie Fishman (Carlotta/Giry), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Christian Mark Gibbs (Phantom), Jordan Goodsell (Ensemble), F. Michael Haynie (Andre/Barker/Buquet), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Christine), Nathan Keen (Swing, Dance/Fight Captain), Alan Kelly (Vacation Swing). Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Deven Kolluri (Phantom), Michael Kuhn (Vacation Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Audrey Logan (Swing), Noah Lytle (Young Phantom), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Swing), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival Specialty Act), Addie Morales (Christine), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Giry), Shereen Pimentel (Giry/Carlotta), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), Chris Ryan (Barker), Matthew Saggiomo (Young Phantom), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Paul Adam Schaefer (Vacation Swing), Annie Sherman (Vacation Cover), David Thomas Walker (Piangi), Kita St. Cyr (Swing, Carnival Specialty Act), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Firmin), Olivia Tarchick (Vacation Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Swing), Schyler Vargas (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), David Wright (Vacation Swing), Nikita Yermak (Swing, Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).
Masquerade is created by Diane Paulus (Creator and Director), Andrew Lloyd Webber (Creator and Composer), and Randy Weiner (Creator and Producer). The Masquerade team includes Hai Alvarez-Milard (Assistant Stage Manager), Shai Baitel (Creative Director), Hunter Bird (Associate Director), Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager), Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Choreographer), Hailey Delaney (Assistant Stage Manager), Kathy Fabian (Props Designer/Supervisor), James Fluhr (Attraction and Design Director), Jessie Flynn (Art Director), Nicola Formichetti (Mask Designer), Skylar Fox (Magic and Visual Effects Designer), Kyle Gann-Ronyecs (Assistant Stage Manager), Cesar Hawas (Senior Producer), J. J. Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer), Brett Jarvis (Sound Designer), Marc Kimelman (Associate Director/Choreographer), Natalie Malotke (Choreography Associate), Kate Lumpkin (Casting Director), Danielle Teague-Daniels (Stage Manager), Lee McCutcheon (Music Producer), Mark Osgood (Assistant Stage Manager), Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Alicia Rodis (Intimacy Coordinator), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Ben Stanton (Lighting Designer), Monét Thibou (Assistant Stage Manager), William Waldrop (Music Director), Kat West (Production Stage Manager), Nzinga Williams (Company Manager), David Andrew Wilson (Music Supervisor for Andrew Lloyd Webber), and Asher Young (Producer).
Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil)
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Ep436 - Diane Paulus: Six Floors of Masquerade Madness
Diane Paulus joins the show for a deep dive into her remarkably storied career, starting with the serendipitous discovery of her father’s history as a director for the Army Entertainment Corps in post-war Tokyo.
Ep246 - Quentin Earl Darrington, Old Deuteronomy in 2016 Broadway Revival
“ I believe that they were all linked and in sync all of the cats because there's so many parts in the play where it's so evident within the storytelling that they are all in tune with one another immediately.” This episode features Quentin Earl Darrington who played Old Deuteronomy in the 2016 Broadway Revival of CATS and currently appears as the Phantom in Masquerade.
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Survival Jobs, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, recorded live in the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com studios in New York City, releases Episode 151 featuring a joyful and engaging conversation with Nik Walker and Kyle Scatliffe, stars of the immersive Off-Broadway theatrical experience Masquerade, inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.
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Join Heather and Amber as they talk snow. Do you believe the show must go on? Tonight we feel like "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood" as we welcome Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer to talk all about an exciting way to help support JaniceJam with their most recent partnership with Masquerade!
Episode 6: Diane Paulus. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Broadway icon Diane Paulus — the director behind Waitress, Jagged Little Pill, Masquerade and more. Recorded at the Welcome to Times Square Studio, this convo is smart, candid, and refreshingly real.
Act 77: Welcome back Alan Seales the Mastermind of Broadway Podcast Network!
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Masquerade: An Immersive Phantom of the Opera Experience in New York City
In this episode of Half Hour, we unpack Masquerade, the immersive revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera now running in New York City.
BONUS: Masquerade NYC (feat. Juliet Antonio)
This week for an extra special bonus episode, we're joined by the Keeper of the Cheese themselves Juliet Antonio to talk about the limited run immersive Phantom of the Opera "MASQUERADE NYC" which they had the chance to see recently.
Act 60: Masquerade! HamilTEN, Hadestown, and Wayne Brady!
Join Heather and Amber as they discuss Heather's adventures in NYC last week. No spoilers but a ton of exclusive info! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount!
Act 59: Nothing Like Broadway(or is it) featuring David Rackoff
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