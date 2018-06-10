MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL to Close in Las Vegas

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, an announcement was made on Friday that Marilyn! The New Musical would be closing on June 17. Counting its previews, the show will have performed only 23 shows at the Paris Las Vegas.

In the announcement, plans are indicated to have the show reopen on September 4. However, it would be a new production entirely, even if it has the same name.

The show has had issues with paying the cast on time, according to sources familiar with the production. Sources also say that the producer Tegan Summer is seeking a new investor.

The show also struggled to sell tickets, selling between 50-75 every night. For context, the show that shares the Paris Theater, Inferno, is selling between 200-300 on busy nights.

Read more at Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Marilyn! The New Musical features 15 original musical numbers as well as classics like "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," telling the story of one of the world's most famous women, from her days as Norma Jeane overcoming a difficult childhood, to her meteoric rise to stardom and becoming one of the biggest and most enduring sex symbols of all time.

The Marilyn! cast includes the best talent that Broadway, Los Angeles and Las Vegas have to offer including: Brittney Bertier as Norma Jeane, Frank Lawson as Charlie, Marilyn's trusted driver, Travis Cloer as Milton Greene, Chris Fore as Bill Pursel, Randal Keith as Darryl F. Zanuck, Christopher Showerman as Joe DiMaggio, Matthew Tyler as Arthur Miller, Lindsay Roginski as Jane Russell, Una Eggerts as Jayne Mansfield, and Chanel Edwards-Frederick as Ella Fitzgerald. Kelley Jakle will serve as the swing for Marilyn Monroe. In addition, the show anticipates a rotating cast of celebrity guest performers in the lead and supporting roles.

Additional production credits include music and additional lyrics by Gregory Nabours, choreography by Ferly Prado, set design by Matt Steinbrenner and casting by Michael Donovan.

Related Articles