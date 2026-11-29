The Berliner Ensemble received lottery entries from more than 34,000 people in 105 countries for Man to Man, starring Tilda Swinton, Flicker Magazine reported. A total of 5,616 seats were available across eight performances, scheduled for February 9–14, 2027, on the theater’s main stage.

The theater will distribute any remaining tickets through additional drawings in its app four days before each performance. Original entrants will be included automatically, and those selected will have six hours to claim their tickets.

In Manfred Karge’s solo play, Swinton portrays Ella, a widow in 1930s Germany who assumes her late husband’s identity and takes over his job as a crane operator. She lives as Max as Germany descends into dictatorship and war. Swinton played the role in the 1988 UK premiere and returned to it for John Maybury’s 1991 film adaptation.

The revival reunites Swinton with director Stephen Unwin and designer Bunny Christie, with lighting by Ben Ormerod and sound design by Elena Peña. The Royal Court Theatre, the Berliner Ensemble and Brian and Dayna Lee co-produced the revival, which opened at London’s Royal Court on September 5. Berlin will be its only mainland European stop before a New York engagement in spring 2027. Performances in Berlin will be in English with German surtitles and will run approximately 85 minutes without intermission.

Tilda Swinton will reprise her role as Ella/Max in New York, running February 21 through April 18, 2027, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher Street in New York City.. Tickets and performance information for New York can be found here.

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